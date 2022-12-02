Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Ghana
85/6 (14)
Current Run Rate: 6.07
MOZ won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Godfred Bakiweyem *
4
5
0
0
80
Richmond Baaleri
7
8
0
0
87
P'SHIP
10 (12)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Filipe Cossa *
4
0
20
2
5
 
13.2 Filipe Cossa to G Bakiweyem, 1 run
13.1 Filipe Cossa to Richmond Baaleri, 1 run
12.6 Camate Bez Raposo to Richmond Baaleri, 1 run
12.5 Camate Bez Raposo to G Bakiweyem, 3 runs
12.4 Camate Bez Raposo to G Bakiweyem, no run
12.3 Camate Bez Raposo to G Bakiweyem, no run
12.2 Camate Bez Raposo to Richmond Baaleri, 1 run
12.1 Camate Bez Raposo to Richmond Baaleri, no run
11.6 Filipe Cossa to Devender Singh, no run
11.5 Filipe Cossa to Devender Singh, 2 runs
11.4 Filipe Cossa to Devender Singh, no run
11.3 Filipe Cossa to Richmond Baaleri, 1 run
11.2 Filipe Cossa to Devender Singh, 1 run
11.1 Filipe Cossa to Devender Singh, no run
10.6 Camate Bez Raposo to Devender Singh, 1 run
10.5 Camate Bez Raposo to Devender Singh, no run
10.4 Camate Bez Raposo to Daniel Anefie, 1 run