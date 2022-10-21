Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Probable Playing XI
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 27
Oman D10 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
21 Oct, 10:00 PM IST
Venue
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat
Related Articles
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Hashir Anwar Dafedar

QUT . BAT

136 Runs

4 Matches

2.Jatinder Singh

QUT . BAT

110 Runs

5 Matches

3.Shoaib Khan

QUT . BAT

101 Runs

5 Matches

4.Narayan Saishiv

GGI . BAT

91 Runs

5 Matches

5.Nishad Kalady Saidhalavi

GGI . BOWL

65 Runs

5 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Ghubrah Giants

L

L

L

L

L

Qurum Thunders

W

W

W

L

L

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 21 Oct 2022, 10:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.