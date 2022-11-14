Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Kerala won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

5/1 (1)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Snehal Kauthankar  *
1
3
0
0
33

Not out

Vaibhav Govekar
4
3
1
0
133

b Nedumankuzhy Basil

Eknath Kerkar
0
0
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

(1 Ov, RR: 5)

5/1
1
0
Did not bat
Mohit Redkar , Darshan Misal , Deepraj Gaonkar , Siddhesh Lad , Lakshay Garg , Felix Alemao , Suyash Prabhudessai , Arjun Tendulkar
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Nedumankuzhy Basil
1
0
5
1
5
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Vaibhav Govekar

b Nedumankuzhy Basil

1-5
0.6
Playing XI
GOA vs KER
Sachin Baby

Bat

Ponnan Rahul

Bat

Rohan Kunnummal

Bat

Vishnu Vinod

Bat & Wk

Vathsal Govind

Bat

Vinoop Manoharan

All

Akshay Chandran

All

Sijomon Joseph

All

KM Asif

Bowl

Akhil Scaria

Bat

Nedumankuzhy Basil

All

Bench
Samar Dubhashi

 

Ishaan Gadekar

 

Vedant Naik

 

Amulya Pandrekar

 

Ruthvik Naik

 

Tunish Sawkar

 

Abdul Basith

 

Faisal Fanoos

 

Sudhesan Midhun

 

Suresh Sachin

 

Suresh Vishweshwar

 

Vyshak Chandran

 

Goa
5/1 (1)
Current Run Rate: 5
KER won toss & fielded
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Snehal Kauthankar *
1
3
0
0
33
Eknath Kerkar
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Nedumankuzhy Basil *
1
0
5
1
5
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.