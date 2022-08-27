×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
Asia Cup
ENG vs SA
AUS vs ZIM
ECS T10
Maharaja T20
The Hundred
English One Day
Hundred-W
Summer Cup
SL-U19 vs ENG-U19
IRE-W vs NED-W
Kashmir League
Assam T20
Dream11
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Clash at the Castle
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar 2022
US Open 2022
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Roger Federer
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Sports Betting
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
1st Match, Group B
SL
*0/0 (0.0 ov)
AFG
LIVE
AFG won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live score
Final
BYS
*9/1 (1.5 ov)
GNS
LIVE
GNS won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Bayer Spartans vs Golden Star live score
2nd Test
SA
151/10 & *125/3 (52 ov)
ENG
415/9d (106.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 Session 2, SA trail by 139 runs.
Schedule
South Africa vs England live score
2nd Match, Group A
IND
PAK
Starts 28 Aug, 07:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
India vs Pakistan preview
7th Match
JMT
SLK
Starts 27 Aug, 07:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings live score
4th Match
SLK
66/6 (8.4 ov)
SKN
72/3 (6 ov)
SKN won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots live score
6th Match
BBR
121/6 (9.5 ov)
JMT
162/3 (10 ov)
JMT won by 41 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs live score
Match 7
MEM
175/7 (20 ov)
IGM
176/5 (17.2 ov)
IGM won by 5 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Mid-East Metals vs Interglobe Marine live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
[Watch] "Kaun hai? Batao mereko" - Rohit Sharma asks for name of journalist who spread fake rumors about Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
1 hr ago
Asia Cup 2022: "Felt like I was trying to fake my intensity" - Virat Kohli on his form before the break
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
54 min ago
IND vs PAK 2022: “I kind of surprised myself” - Virat Kohli opens on the Asia Cup knock that was a revelation for him
Renin Wilben Albert
1 hr ago
ENG vs SA 2022: [WATCH] James Anderson cleans up South African captain Dean Elgar with a ripper
Renin Wilben Albert
3 hr ago
IND vs PAK 2022: “He is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats” - Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam
Renin Wilben Albert
22 min ago
IND vs PAK 2022: Only one between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant features in Wasim Jaffer's playing XI for Team India's clash against Pakistan
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
33 min ago