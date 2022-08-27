Create
1st Match, Group B
SL *0/0 (0.0 ov)
AFG
LIVE
AFG won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live score
Final
BYS *9/1 (1.5 ov)
GNS
LIVE
GNS won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Bayer Spartans vs Golden Star live score
2nd Test
SA 151/10 & *125/3 (52 ov)
ENG 415/9d (106.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 Session 2, SA trail by 139 runs.
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs England live score
2nd Match, Group A
IND
PAK
Starts 28 Aug, 07:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India vs Pakistan preview
7th Match
JMT
SLK
Starts 27 Aug, 07:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings live score
4th Match
SLK 66/6 (8.4 ov)
SKN 72/3 (6 ov)
SKN won by 7 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots live score
6th Match
BBR 121/6 (9.5 ov)
JMT 162/3 (10 ov)
JMT won by 41 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs live score
Match 7
MEM 175/7 (20 ov)
IGM 176/5 (17.2 ov)
IGM won by 5 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Mid-East Metals vs Interglobe Marine live score
[Watch] "Kaun hai? Batao mereko" - Rohit Sharma asks for name of journalist who spread fake rumors about Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 1 hr ago
Asia Cup 2022: "Felt like I was trying to fake my intensity" - Virat Kohli on his form before the break
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 54 min ago
IND vs PAK 2022: “I kind of surprised myself” - Virat Kohli opens on the Asia Cup knock that was a revelation for him
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
ENG vs SA 2022: [WATCH] James Anderson cleans up South African captain Dean Elgar with a ripper
Renin Wilben Albert 3 hr ago
IND vs PAK 2022: “He is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats” - Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam 
Renin Wilben Albert 22 min ago
IND vs PAK 2022: Only one between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant features in Wasim Jaffer's playing XI for Team India's clash against Pakistan
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 33 min ago