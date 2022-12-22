Create
Settlers
87/4 (8)
Current Run Rate: 10.88
GUA won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Athelbert Brathwaite *
11
8
1
0
137
Tauron Gibson
5
5
0
0
100
P'SHIP
13 (8)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Damel Evelyn *
1
0
9
0
9
 
7.5 Damel Evelyn to Tauron Gibson, 1 run
7.4 Damel Evelyn to Tauron Gibson, no run
7.3 Damel Evelyn to Athelbert Brathwaite, 1 run
7.2 Damel Evelyn to Athelbert Brathwaite, Four
7.1 Damel Evelyn to Tauron Gibson, 1 run
6.6 Ryshon Williams to Tauron Gibson, 1 run
6.5 Ryshon Williams to Tauron Gibson, 2 runs
6.5 Ryshon Williams to Tauron Gibson, 1 wide
6.4 Ryshon Williams to Kadeem Alleyne, no run
6.3 Ryshon Williams to Athelbert Brathwaite, 1 run
6.2 Ryshon Williams to Athelbert Brathwaite, no run
6.1 Ryshon Williams to Kadeem Alleyne, 1 run
5.6 Jamali Lynch to Athelbert Brathwaite, no run
5.5 Jamali Lynch to Kadeem Alleyne, 1 run
5.4 Jamali Lynch to Kadeem Alleyne, 2 runs
5.4 Jamali Lynch to Kadeem Alleyne, 1 wide
5.3 Jamali Lynch to Athelbert Brathwaite, 1 run
5.2 Jamali Lynch to Athelbert Brathwaite, 2 runs