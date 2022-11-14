Be the first one to comment on this story
Gujarat
Uttar Pradesh
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Priyank Panchal
GUJ
. BAT
236
Runs
2 Matches
2.SD Chauhan
110
Runs
3.Rinku Singh
UP
. BAT
102
Runs
4.Bhargav Merai
GUJ
. ALL
60
Runs
5.Het Patel
GUJ
. WK
59
Runs
1 Match
1.SD Chauhan
161.76
2.Chirag Gandhi
160.87
3.Chintan Gaja
GUJ
. BOWL
135.29
4.Piyush Chawla
132.00
5.Priyank Panchal
94.40
1.Siddharth Desai
5
Wkts
2.Shivam Mavi
UP
. BOWL
3
Wkts
3.Kathan Patel
2
Wkts
4.Arzan Nagwaswalla
5.Prince Yadav
UP
. ALL
1.Kathan Patel
2.50
2.Piyush Chawla
3.20
3.Ankit Rajpoot
3.33
4.Siddharth Desai
3.55
5.Saurabh Kumar
3.82
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
