Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
1st T20I
SA 106/8 (20 ov)
IND 110/2 (16.4 ov)
IND won by 8 wickets
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs India live score
Semi Final 1
AUS-L *136/5 (17 ov)
IND-L
LIVE
Stumps : IND-L won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Australia Legends vs India Legends live score
5th T20I
PAK 145/10 (19 ov)
ENG 139/7 (20 ov)
PAK won by 6 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs England live score
Qualifier 2
JMT *71/2 (8.3 ov)
GAW
LIVE
GAW won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live score
1st T20I
WI-W 115/10 (20 ov)
NZ-W 114/9 (20 ov)
WI-W won by 1 runs.
Schedule ic-right
West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women live score
2nd T20I
IND
SA
Starts 02 Oct, 07:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
India vs South Africa preview
at Birmingham
WAS 272/4d & *62/2 (16 ov)
HAM 311/10 (81.5 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - WAS lead by 23 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Warwickshire vs Hampshire live score
at Worcester
WOR 225/10 (82.5 ov)
MID *509/10 (145.3 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - MID lead by 284 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Worcestershire vs Middlesex live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs SA 2022: "He's playing as well as we've seen him play" - Ajay Jadeja mighty impressed with KL Rahul's batting exploits in 1st T20I 
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago
IND vs SA 2022: "Make sure that he rests a little more" - Ajay Jadeja on India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago
Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan edge out England in a cliffhanger
Balakrishna 5 hr ago
IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes after South Africa post 106/8 in 1st T20I as '19th over curse' continues
Balakrishna 7 hr ago
IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 1st T20I in Thiruvananthapuram
Balakrishna 6 hr ago
IND vs SA 2022: 3 tactical scenarios India have struggled to handle ahead of the T20 World Cup
Sai Krishna 7 hr ago