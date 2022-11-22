×
Here are some matches that might interest you
3rd T20I
NZ
160/10 (19.4 ov)
IND
75/4 (9 ov)
Match tied (Teams score level on DLS method)
Schedule
New Zealand vs India live score
Eliminator
HIS
*0/0 ( ov)
MBCC
LIVE
MBCC won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Hira CC Sabadell vs Men In Blue CC live score
1st ODI
CAN
*86/4 (26.2 ov)
OMN
LIVE
OMN won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
Canada vs Oman live score
3rd ODI
AUS
355/5 (48 ov)
ENG
142/10 (31.4 ov)
AUS won by 221 runs (D/L method)
Schedule
Australia vs England live score
Tour Match
PM-XI
*164/2 (52 ov)
WI
LIVE
Day 1 PM-XI won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Prime Minister's XI vs West Indies live score
29th Match
SOP
550/8d (126 ov)
CPNJB
*415/4 (98 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : CPNJB trail by 135 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Southern Punjab (Pakistan) vs Central Punjab (Pakistan) live score
Match 56
TRS
167/5 (10 ov)
MBCC
106/7 (10 ov)
TRS won by 61 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Trinitat Royal Stars vs Men In Blue CC live score
28th Match
SIN
644/6d (165.1 ov)
BAL
*240/2 (64 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : BAL trail by 404 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Sindh vs Balochistan live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
"Rohit doesn't get the sixth bowler to bowl" - Aakash Chopra lauds Hardik Pandya's captaincy style
Kartik Iyer
1 hr ago
“The ego is where peacocks generally clash” - Faf du Plessis opens up on the challenge of leading Virat Kohli at RCB
Renin Wilben Albert
34 min ago
"Does he actually deserve a place in T20s?" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's underwhelming performances
Kartik Iyer
2 hr ago
"What is this guy doing?" - Glenn Maxwell on how he reacted to Suryakumar Yadav's hundred against NZ
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
1 hr ago
"I don't feel any fear about losing the job" - Shikhar Dhawan ahead of leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2023
Aayushman Vishwanathan
45 min ago
"I want to cash in on every cent possible" - Glenn Maxwell rules out withdrawing from IPL
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
46 min ago