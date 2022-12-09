Create
2nd Test
ENG 281/10 & 275/10 (64.5 ov)
PAK 202/10 & *66/1 (17 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 Session 2, PAK need 289 runs to win.
Schedule ic-right
England vs Pakistan live score
Match 121
HIS *54/5 (5.5 ov)
GRA
LIVE
GRA won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Hira CC Sabadell vs Gracia CC live score
3rd ODI
IND 409/8 (50 ov)
BAN 182/10 (34 ov)
IND won by 227 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India vs Bangladesh live score
2nd Test
AUS 511/7d & 199/6d (31 ov)
WI 214/10 & 77/10 (40.5 ov)
AUS won by 419 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs West Indies live score
Tour Match
SA 347/10 & *304/8 (93.3 ov)
CAXI 226/10 (72.3 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - Sth Africans lead by 425 runs
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs Cricket Australia XI live score
Match 14
KAC-W *51/2 (8.1 ov)
BSC-W
LIVE
KAC-W won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Kalighat Club Women vs Baranagar Sporting Club Women live score
Match 1
MMR *162/9 (19.1 ov)
NL
LIVE
NL won the toss and elected to field
Schedule ic-right
Mombasa Rhino vs Nairobi Lions live score
2nd unofficial Test
BAN-A 252/10 & 187/10 (79.5 ov)
IN-A 562/9d (147.1 ov)
IN-A won by an inning and 123 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
