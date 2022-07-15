Create
Match 18
TA 147/6 (10 ov)
BAP *72/4 (7 ov)
LIVE
BAP need 76 runs in 18 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Trentino Aquila vs Baracca Prato live score
Eliminator
UTL *62/0 (5.4 ov)
RYLS
LIVE
RYLS won the toss and elected to field
Points Table Schedule
Uttarandhra Lions vs Rayalaseema Kings live score
2nd ODI
ENG 246/10 (49 ov)
IND 146/10 (38.5 ov)
ENG won by 100 runs.
Schedule
England vs India live score
5th Place Play-off Semi-Final
SGP *48/0 (6 ov)
HKG
LIVE
HKG won the toss and elected to field
Points Table Schedule
Singapore vs Hong Kong live score
5th Place Play-off Semi-Final
UGA *45/0 (8.1 ov)
JER
LIVE
UGA won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Uganda vs Jersey live score
Match 16
FM 171/4 (10 ov)
HP 87/4 (10 ov)
FM won by 84 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Future Mattress vs Hement Properties live score
3rd ODI
ENG
IND
Starts 17 Jul, 03:30 PM
Schedule
England vs India preview
Tour Match
PAK 323/10 & 178/2 (50 ov)
SLCXI 375/8d (99 ov)
Match Drawn
Schedule
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI live score
"Take a backseat and think what you need to do in the future" - Ashish Nehra happy with Virat Kohli sitting out the West Indies series
Kartik Iyer 1 hr ago
“Rohit Sharma struggles against left-arm seamers when the ball swings” - Wasim Jaffer on Indian captain's 10-ball duck at Lord’s 
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
India, Pakistan and the uncertainty around bilateral cricket - this too shall pass?
Shashwat Kumar 50 min ago
"He has proved that he can single-handedly win matches" - Pragyan Ojha comes out in support of Rishabh Pant 
Aditya Suketu Desai 1 hr ago
WI vs BAN prediction: Who will win today’s 3rd ODI?
Sports4All Cricket 2 hr ago
"They will have to change their mindset" - RP Singh pinpoints India's weakness after 100-run loss to England in 2nd ODI
Aditya Suketu Desai 3 hr ago