1.Gongadi Trisha
IBWU19 . BAT
107 Runs
3 Matches
2.Ishwari Savkar
IBWU19 . BAT
98 Runs
3 Matches
3.Niki Prasad
IBWU19 . ALL
36 Runs
3 Matches
4.Mannat Kashyap
IBWU19 . ALL
10 Runs
3 Matches
IBWU19 . BOWL
8 Runs
3 Matches
W
W
W
L
W
W
L
W
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.