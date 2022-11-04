Create
Interglobe Marine
27/0 (3)
Current Run Rate: 9
IGM won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Hameed Khan *
20
8
2
1
250
Asif Khan
7
10
1
0
70
P'SHIP
27 (18)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Hafiz Almas *
2
0
24
0
12
 
1.6 Haider Ali-l to Hameed Khan, 2 runs
1.5 Haider Ali-l to Asif Khan, 1 run
1.4 Haider Ali-l to Asif Khan, no run
1.3 Haider Ali-l to Asif Khan, no run
1.2 Haider Ali-l to Asif Khan, no run
1.1 Haider Ali-l to Asif Khan, no run
0.6 Hafiz Almas to Hameed Khan, no run
0.5 Hafiz Almas to Hameed Khan, no run
0.4 Hafiz Almas to Hameed Khan, Four
0.3 Hafiz Almas to Asif Khan, 1 run
0.2 Hafiz Almas to Asif Khan, no run
0.1 Hafiz Almas to Asif Khan, Four