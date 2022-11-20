Create
2nd T20I
IND 191/6 (20 ov)
NZ 126/10 (18.5 ov)
IND won by 65 runs.
Schedule
India vs New Zealand live score
Final
HAR-V 154/5 (20 ov)
UP-V *103/3 (10.5 ov)
LIVE
UP-V need 52 runs in 55 remaining balls
Haryana Veterans vs Uttar Pradesh Veterans live score
Match 11
OMN 169/7 (20 ov)
CAN 170/7 (19.5 ov)
CAN won by 3 wickets
Oman vs Canada live score
Tour Match
WI 424/9d & 114/4 (28 ov)
ACT/NSW 426/4d (97 ov)
Match drawn
West Indies vs ACT/NSW XI live score
2nd ODI
AUS 280/8 (50 ov)
ENG 208/10 (38.5 ov)
AUS won by 72 runs.
Australia vs England live score
2nd Semi-Final
IGM 116/6 (10 ov)
FM *71/3 (5.5 ov)
LIVE
FM need 46 runs in 25 remaining balls
Interglobe Marine vs Future Mattress live score
Division 2
KNI 228/10 (84 ov)
NCAPE *99/3 (28.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - Northern Cpe trail by 129 runs
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape live score
Match 12
BAH *37/5 (6.2 ov)
SAU
LIVE
BAH won the toss and elected to bat
Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia live score
