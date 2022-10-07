Create
13th Match
PK-W 137/6 (20 ov)
IND-W 124/10 (19.4 ov)
PK-W won by 13 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Pakistan Women vs India Women live score
Final
ITA *1/0 (0.4 ov)
GER
LIVE
ITA won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Italy vs Germany live score
2nd Semi-Final
KCC 363/9 (50 ov)
IGM *40/1 (6 ov)
LIVE
IGM need 324 runs in 44.0 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Karwan CC vs Interglobe Marine live score
2nd T20I
AUS 178/7 (20 ov)
WI 147/8 (20 ov)
AUS won by 31 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs West Indies live score
1st ODI
SA 249/4 (40 ov)
IND 240/8 (40 ov)
SA won by 9 runs.
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs India live score
1st Match
PAK 167/5 (20 ov)
BAN 146/8 (20 ov)
PAK won by 21 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score
Match 10
SCC
YSS
Starts 07 Oct, 11:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Stack CC vs YSSC live score
Match 19
ITA 175/5 (10 ov)
SUI 83/8 (10 ov)
ITA won by 92 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Italy vs Switzerland live score
