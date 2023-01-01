Be the first one to comment on this story
Janakpur Royals
Kathmandu Knights
1.Chadwick Walton
JKR
. WK
195
Runs
5 Matches
2.Azmatullah Omarzai
KDK
. ALL
169
Runs
4 Matches
3.Sundeep Jora
JKR
. BAT
164
Runs
4.Alex Blake
KDK
. BAT
160
Runs
4 Matches
5.Samiullah Shenwari
JKR
. ALL
107
Runs
3 Matches
1.Azmatullah Omarzai
179.79
2.Aadil Ansari
164.71
3.Samiullah Shenwari
159.70
4.Jitendra Mukhiya
JKR
. BOWL
144.44
5.Sundeep Jora
142.61
1.Lalit Rajbanshi
11
Wkts
6
Wkts
3.Basir Ahmed
KDK
. BOWL
4.Abhinash Bohara
5.Kesrick Williams
5
Wkts
2 Matches
1.Alex Blake
4.80
5.38
3.Lalit Rajbanshi
5.47
4.Samiullah Shenwari
5.86
5.Ashan Priyanjan
6.00
W
L
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
