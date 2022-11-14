Be the first one to comment on this story
Jharkhand
Karnataka
1.Utkarsh Singh
JHR
. ALL
135
Runs
2 Matches
2.Virat Singh
JHR
. BAT
125
Runs
3.Shreyas Gopal
KAR
. ALL
120
Runs
4.Nikin Jose
KAR
. BAT
109
Runs
5.Manish Pandey
80
Runs
1.Krishnappa Gowtham
156.25
2.Manoj Bhandage
121.05
3.Vidhwath Kaverappa
KAR
. BOWL
120.00
4.Kumar Deobrat
118.60
5.BR Sharath
KAR
. WK
111.11
1.Rahul Shukla
JHR
. BOWL
7
Wkts
2.Vivekanand Tiwari
5
Wkts
3.V Koushik
4.Shreyas Gopal
4
Wkts
5.Vidhwath Kaverappa
1.V Koushik
2.41
2.Utkarsh Singh
2.59
3.Rahul Shukla
2.66
4.Shahbaz Nadeem
3.00
5.Anukul Roy
3.33
W
L
