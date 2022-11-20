Create
KXI vs PWXI
G Babu

Bat

Thamizhazhagan R

Bat

R Rajkumar

All

N Vengadeshwaran

Bowl

S Rajaram

All

Akshay Jain S

Bowl

Hari Prasad A

Bowl

Karthigesan-S

All

A Elanthirayan

Bat & Wk

S Manikandan

Bat

D Sugadev

Bat

N Thennavan

All

V Shashank

Bat

Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu

Bat

G Thamizhmani

All

Subramaniyan K

Bowl

P Murugan

Bowl

Arunraj R Shanmugam

All

Prasanna Kodiyan

Bat

Mukesh Amutha

Bowl

Porchezhian

Bat

George Samuel A

Bat & Wk

Bench
Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

 

Sathya Kumar

 

Karthikesan-R

 

Dhepan Raj-S

 

Felix-I

 

Pradeep-S

 

Karthi-M

 

Vijendharan

 

P Akash

 

Krishna Kumar-S

 

Dhivagaran Chandra Sekaran

 

Thivagar Gopal

 

Vignesh Ganesan

 

Bhupender Chauhan

 

Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma

 

Prasanna Hajare

 

Madhankumar Krishnamurthy

 

Siddharth Anand Prakash

 

Vijayendiran Nagarajan

 

SV Buvan Raj

 

Kabilan Subramani

 

Prabhu Srinivasan

 

Jayaprakash Manikandan

 

J Karthikeyan

 

Dhandapani Balasubramaniam

 

Match Details
Match
2nd Semi-Final
Pondicherry T20 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
20 Nov, 02:00 PM IST
Venue
CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.G Thamizhmani

PWXI . ALL

249 Runs

8 Matches

2.Thamizhazhagan R

KXI . BAT

189 Runs

8 Matches

3.N Thennavan

PWXI . ALL

156 Runs

7 Matches

4.Prasanna Kodiyan

PWXI . BAT

144 Runs

8 Matches

5.Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu

PWXI . BAT

127 Runs

8 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Karaikal XI

W

L

W

W

W

Pondicherry West XI

L

W

L

W

D

