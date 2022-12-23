Be the first one to comment on this story
Knights
Titans
1.Aiden Markram
TITNS
. ALL
341
Runs
6 Matches
2.Donavon Ferreira
TITNS
. WK
209
Runs
3.Patrick Botha
KNGHT
. ALL
187
Runs
4.Sibonelo Makhanya
TITNS
. BAT
165
Runs
5.Patrick Kruger
152
Runs
1.Donavon Ferreira
112.97
2.Nhlakanipho Mpungose
KNGHT
. BOWL
112.00
2 Matches
3.Migael Pretorius
101.89
4 Matches
4.Aubrey Swanepoel
101.75
5 Matches
5.Aiden Markram
95.25
1.Aubrey Swanepoel
9
Wkts
2.Alfred Mothoa
8
Wkts
4.Junior Dala
TITNS
. BOWL
5.Ayabulela Gqamane
1.Tabraiz Shamsi
3.73
3 Matches
2.Aaron Phangiso
4.11
3.Neil Brand
4.76
5.21
5.30
W
L
