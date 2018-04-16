Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the
cookie settings here.
ACCEPT
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Edit Favorites
Favorites
Edit
Sports
Cricket
Cricket Home
Live Scores
Schedule
IPL 2018
IPL Home
Schedule
Points table
Orange Cap
Purple Cap
IPL Fantasy Tips
All Time Records
Stats
Teams & Squads
Tickets
England vs Pakistan
Home
Schedule
County Cricket
County Championship Division 1
County Championship Division 2
One Day Cup
T20 Blast
IPL Fantasy League Tips
WI vs ICC World XI
Home
Schedule
AB Retires
ICC Rankings
ICC Rankings Home
ODI Rankings
Test Rankings
Experts
Experts Home
Football
Football Home
Schedule
FIFA WC 2018
WC 2018 Home
Schedule
WC Groups
50 Greatest World Cup Players
40 Greatest World Cup Goals
UEFA Champions League
UCL Home
Schedule
Points Table
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Juventus
Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Manchester City
AS Roma
Europa League
Europa League Home
Schedule
Points Table
Transfer News
Football Transfer News Home
EPL Transfer News
EPL
EPL Home
Schedule
Points Table
Manchester City
Manchester United
Liverpool
Chelsea
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Indian Football
INF Home
ISL 2018
I League 2018
Super Cup 2018
Indian National Football team
Indian Football Team Rank
Indian Football Players
La Liga
La Liga Home
Schedule
Points Table
Bundesliga
Bundesliga Home
Schedule
Points Table
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Schalke 04
RB Leipzig
Serie A
Experts
Football Experts Home
WWE
WWE Home
RAW
SmackDown
Live Event Results
Live Event Schedule 2018
PPV Schedule
WWE PPV Calendar 2018 Home
Results
Champions
WWE Roster
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
India Kabaddi team
Kabaddi Schedule
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5
Senior National Kabaddi Championships
Badminton
Badminton Home
Schedule
BWF World Rankings
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018
Basketball
Basketball Home
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Playoffs
NBA Finals
NBA Players
Golden State Warriors
Cleveland Cavaliers
Houston Rockets
Boston Celtics
NBA Playoffs
NBA Playoffs Home
NBA Players
NBA Finals
NBA Finals Home
NBA
NBA Playoffs
LeBron James
LeBron James Home
Cleveland Cavaliers
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry Home
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers Home
LeBron James
Kevin Love
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Home
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Pro Boxing
Pro Boxing Home
Rankings
WBO Boxing
WBA Boxing
IBF Boxing
WBC Boxing
Welterweight
F1
F1 Home
Schedule
F1 Drivers 2018
F1 Drivers 2018 Home
Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel
Valtteri Bottas
Kimi Raikkonen
Max Verstappen
Fernando Alonso
Daniel Ricciardo
Charles Leclerc
Sergio Perez
Esteban Ocon
Carlos Sainz Jr
Kevin Magnussen
Pierre Gasly
Nico Hulkenberg
F1 Teams 2018
Mercedes F1
Ferrari
Red Bull Racing F1
Mclaren-Renault F1
Force India-Mercedes F1
Renault F1
Haas F1 Team
Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda
Williams-Mercedes F1
Alpha Romeo Sauber F1 team
F1 Standings 2018
Esports
Esports Home
Indian Lan Gaming
Golf
Golf Home
Hockey
Hockey Home
Schedule
FIH Men’s Champions Trophy
Sultan of Johor Cup
FIH Hockey World Cup
MMA
MMA Home
UFC
UFC Home
UFC Schedule
Bellator
ONE Championship
Super Fight League
Running
Running Home
Tennis
Tennis Home
Schedule
Men's Tennis Rankings
Women's Tennis Rankings
Wimbledon
Roland Garros
US Open
Australian Open
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Poker
Poker Home
More
Athletics
Amateur Wrestling
Motorsports
Cycling
Table Tennis
Rugby Union
Squash
Swimming
Chess
American Football
Commonwealth Games
Contact
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Cricket
IPL 2018
Commentary
KKR vs DD Match Result
- IPL 2018 Match 13
Kolkata Knight Riders
200/9 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils
129/10 (14.2 ov)
LIVE CHAT
online
SIGN IN TO CHAT
dummy message
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 71 runs
Current Run Rate
9
Required Run Rate
Recent
Commentary
Scorecard
News
Schedule
Stats
Table
BATSMAN
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Shahbaz Nadeem
6
8
0
0
75
BOWLER
OV
M
R
W
ECO
Kuldeep Yadav
3.2
0
32
3
9.6
Sunil Narine
3
0
18
3
6
It was a one-sided affair at the gardens but we will back tomorrow for another face-off. Take care and sleep tight!
Nitish Rana:
I've got out unluckily a few times. But I felt like I was in good form. This knock was important to me. I have a bit of an idea
when I see the field and I get more options as a result. I think the other team planned not to bowl outside off to me so today I decided if
they bowl straight, I would hit through the leg side.
Dimesh Karthik: (About the Iyer wicket) We do a bit of planning and
the most important thing was the catch from Rana. At the end of the way,
a win keeps you happy. Feels good. Touch wood. This is the kind of day
you make the moves and they work out. I think the wristspinners are
picked in the IPL for a purpose. They're doing a good job for us,
they're top quality spinners. Days you don't win you sleep and wake up
with a lot of thoughts. It's something I'm getting used to. You've got
to try and separate your batting and captaincy and do the job.
KKR are now second with this win at Eden Gardens.
DD captain Gambhir:
We have got to give it to KKR. At one stage, we thought they wouldn't get 170-175. We tried our level best but it's going to be tough against three quality spinners like theirs. We bowled a lot of balls in Russell's radar. We had plans for him, but when he gets going, it's tough for the bowlers to execute the plans. We still have ten more games to go and a lot of work to do.
Purple cap for Sunil Narine.
KKR win by 71 runs. Gautam Gambhir's return to Eden Gardens will not be memorable for him, but the KKR fans have been treated with fantastic cricket. Andre Russell and Nitish Rana destroyed the DD bowling at will, creaming sixes consistently. That pushed KKR to 200, and DD lost virtually all hopes once Glenn Maxwell departed. All credit to the hosts, who saw Narine and Kuldeep bag three wickets each, as only Maxwell and Rishabh Pant entered double figures for the visitors.
15.0
14.2 Kuldeep to Boult, OUT.. GAME OVER, convincing, the visitors have been swatted away, full ball, Boult looks to whip it away, leading edge and easy catch to Kuldeep
14.1 Kuldeep to Nadeem, 1 run, full ball on off, Nadeem drives it uppishly over covers
Over
14
DD: 128/9(RR 9.14)
Bowler:
S Narine
Sum..:
. 1 1 1 W .
13.6 Narine to Boult, no run, defends it carefully
Trent Boult the last man in
13.5 Narine to Shami, OUT, down the track, slogs again, that ball went up miles in the air and Dre Russ swallows that one at mid-wicket. KKR getting slower to a win with every delivery.
13.4 Narine to Nadeem, 1 run, full ball spinning back in, flicked it away to deep square leg
13.3 Narine to Shami, 1 run, length ball, punched away to covers
13.2 Narine to Nadeem, 1 run, driven away to covers
13.1 Narine to Nadeem, no run, full ball spinning in, Nadeem hit on the pads
Over
13
DD: 125/8(RR 9.62)
Bowler:
K Yadav
Sum..:
1 1 . 1 . 4
12.6 Kuldeep to Shami, FOUR, full ball spinning away, Shami goes for the slog across the line, outside edge flies over Lynn at first slip, and Tom Curran will see the ball cross the boundary
12.5 Kuldeep to Shami, no run, goes back for the cut, misses it
12.4 Kuldeep to Nadeem, 1 run, short ball, chopped the cut to point
12.3 Kuldeep to Nadeem, no run, drives it cleanly to covers
12.2 Kuldeep to Shami, 1 run, full ball, Shami went for the slog, miscued and the ball drops in no man's land with long on running in
12.1 Kuldeep to Nadeem, 1 run, full toss, Nadeem miscues that slog, gets it to long on
Over
12
DD: 118/8(RR 9.83)
Bowler:
S Narine
Sum..:
1 1 W 1 W 1
11.6 Narine to Nadeem, 1 run, full ball on off, Nadeem drives it away to sweeper point
Shahbaz Nadeem is out to bat
11.5 Narine to Shankar, OUT, goes on the backfoot and misses the ball spinning back in. REFERRED. Pitched outside off, spinning back in, Shankar on the backfoot and misses the ball.
Hitting the stumps! Two wickets in the over for Narine.
11.4 Narine to Shami, 1 run, length ball, Shami taps it away to square leg
LOAD MORE
MATCH DETAILS
Venue
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Start Time
Monday, April 16, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
Series
IPL 2018
Match
Match 13
Toss
Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to bowl.
Umpires
Ammanabrole Kishore, Anil Chaudhary
Reserve Umpire
Ulhas Gandhe
Match Refree
Richard Richardson
Kolkata Knight Riders's PLAYING XI
Robin Uthappa,
Chris Lynn,
Nitish Rana,
Sunil Narine,
Dinesh Karthik,
Andre Russell,
Shubman Gill,
Shivam Mavi,
Tom Curran,
Piyush Chawla,
Kuldeep Yadav
Delhi Daredevils's PLAYING XI
Jason Roy,
Gautam Gambhir,
Rishabh Pant,
Glenn Maxwell,
Shreyas Iyer,
Vijay Shankar,
Chris Morris,
Rahul Tewatia,
Shahbaz Nadeem,
Mohammed Shami,
Trent Boult
Share this post:
Share on Facebook
Tweet