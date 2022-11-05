Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
Final
HIM 143/8 (20 ov)
MUM 146/7 (19.3 ov)
MUM won by 3 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai live score
42nd Match
IND
ZIM
Starts 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India vs Zimbabwe preview
39th Match
SL 141/8 (20 ov)
ENG 144/6 (19.4 ov)
ENG won by 4 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sri Lanka vs England live score
Final
DOL 162/3 (20 ov)
TIT *122/5 (15.4 ov)
LIVE
TIT require 41 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Dolphins vs Titans live score
Match 16
DCS 110/2 (10 ov)
LYK *42/1 (4.4 ov)
LIVE
LYK need 69 runs in 32 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
DCC Starlets vs Lyari Kings live score
Match 19
GCC 190/5 (20 ov)
IIL *188/7 (19.6 ov)
LIVE
Match completed
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Gallion CKT Club vs Infusion Invergy Lions live score
40th Match
SA
NED
Starts 06 Nov, 05:30 AM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs Netherlands preview
Final
MAR *53/2 (5.2 ov)
EDX
LIVE
Rain Delay : MAR won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Marsa CC vs Edex Knights live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
T20 World Cup 2022: "It took you 14 overs to score 70 runs" - Harbhajan Singh says England won because of Alex Hales' knock
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "It is absolutely necessary" - Harbhajan Singh on Rohit Sharma needing to regain his touch
Kartik Iyer 39 min ago
Virat Kohli ने अपने Birthday से पहले ही pakistan को दिया 'रिटर्न गिफ्ट', जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान | T-20 WC
Sports Daily 5 hr ago
PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Bangladesh match
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "It is not good news for India" - Harbhajan Singh on Ben Stokes' match-winning knock for England vs Sri Lanka
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "It's too early to tell" - Jos Buttler on whether Dawid Malan will be available for the semi-final
Gokul Nair 23 min ago