3rd ODI
WI 178/10 (48.4 ov)
BAN *0/0 (0.0 ov)
LIVE
BAN need 179 runs in 50.0 remaining overs
West Indies vs Bangladesh live score
1st Quarter Final
DCS 63/10 (9.2 ov)
FM *35/3 (4.3 ov)
LIVE
FM need 29 runs in 33 remaining balls
DCC Starlets vs Future Mattress live score
Qualifier 2
RYLS 186/3 (20 ov)
BZW *29/1 (4 ov)
LIVE
Rain Delay : BZW need 158 runs in 16.0 remaining overs
Rayalaseema Kings vs Bezawada Tigers live score
3rd ODI
ENG
IND
Starts 17 Jul, 03:30 PM
England vs India preview
1st Test
SL 222/10 (66.1 ov)
PAK *24/2 (18 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 PAK trail by 198 runs.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score
Final
LAN
HAM
Starts 16 Jul, 11:15 PM
Lancashire vs Hampshire live score
1st Match
PK-W *55/6 (8 ov)
AUS-W
LIVE
Rain Delay : PK-W won the toss and elected to bat
Pakistan Women vs Australia Women live score
Match 17
FDD 54/10 (8.2 ov)
TVS 55/1 (3.1 ov)
TVS won by 9 wickets
Fair Deal Defenders vs The Vision Shipping live score
Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Lancashire vs Hampshire, Final: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details
Sports4All Cricket 38 min ago
When MS Dhoni Defended Ravindra Jadeja - Part 2 | SK Tales | IND vs ENG | James Anderson | ICC
Sports Daily 45 min ago
"He has to fight with himself and get things in order" - Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli
Aayushman Vishwanathan 50 min ago
“Shardul Thakur could come in” - Wasim Jaffer on the one change India might make in the 3rd ODI vs England
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
“When you are down, you need support” - Dinesh Chandimal grateful to family, friends for backing him through tough times 
Renin Wilben Albert 48 min ago
What happened the last time Team India played an ODI match at Old Trafford in Manchester?
Naman Jain 25 min ago