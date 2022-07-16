×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs ENG
WI vs BAN
TNPL
SL vs PAK
ENG vs SA
NZ vs IRE
ECS T10
APL
T20 WC Qualifier B
County Championship
Pondicherry T20
Shpageeza T20
IRE-W T20
CWG 2022
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
UEFA Nations League
FIFA WC
EPL
Champions League
La Liga
MLS
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
WWE Money in the Bank 2022
Champions
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar 2022
Tennis Results Today
Wimbledon 2022
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Sports Betting
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
3rd ODI
WI
178/10 (48.4 ov)
BAN
*0/0 (0.0 ov)
LIVE
BAN need 179 runs in 50.0 remaining overs
Schedule
West Indies vs Bangladesh live score
1st Quarter Final
DCS
63/10 (9.2 ov)
FM
*35/3 (4.3 ov)
LIVE
FM need 29 runs in 33 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
DCC Starlets vs Future Mattress live score
Qualifier 2
RYLS
186/3 (20 ov)
BZW
*29/1 (4 ov)
LIVE
Rain Delay : BZW need 158 runs in 16.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Rayalaseema Kings vs Bezawada Tigers live score
3rd ODI
ENG
IND
Starts 17 Jul, 03:30 PM
Schedule
England vs India preview
1st Test
SL
222/10 (66.1 ov)
PAK
*24/2 (18 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 PAK trail by 198 runs.
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score
Final
LAN
HAM
Starts 16 Jul, 11:15 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Lancashire vs Hampshire live score
1st Match
PK-W
*55/6 (8 ov)
AUS-W
LIVE
Rain Delay : PK-W won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Pakistan Women vs Australia Women live score
Match 17
FDD
54/10 (8.2 ov)
TVS
55/1 (3.1 ov)
TVS won by 9 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Fair Deal Defenders vs The Vision Shipping live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Lancashire vs Hampshire, Final: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details
Sports4All Cricket
38 min ago
When MS Dhoni Defended Ravindra Jadeja - Part 2 | SK Tales | IND vs ENG | James Anderson | ICC
Sports Daily
45 min ago
"He has to fight with himself and get things in order" - Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli
Aayushman Vishwanathan
50 min ago
“Shardul Thakur could come in” - Wasim Jaffer on the one change India might make in the 3rd ODI vs England
Renin Wilben Albert
2 hr ago
“When you are down, you need support” - Dinesh Chandimal grateful to family, friends for backing him through tough times
Renin Wilben Albert
48 min ago
What happened the last time Team India played an ODI match at Old Trafford in Manchester?
Naman Jain
25 min ago