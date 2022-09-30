×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Cricket News
Schedule
IND vs SA
Road Safety T20
ENG vs PAK
CPL
Legends League
ECC T10
County Championship
Bukhatir League
KCA T20
WI-W vs NZ-W
Japan Cricket League
ECT10
T20 World Cup
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Extreme Rules 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar 2022
Laver Cup 2022
Davis Cup 2022
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
6th T20I
PAK
*0/0 (0.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
ENG won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
Pakistan vs England live score
Semi Final 2
SL-L
*43/1 (4.4 ov)
WI-L
LIVE
WI-L won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends live score
11th Match
GG
*46/1 (5.1 ov)
BLK
LIVE
BLK won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings live score
2nd T20I
IND
SA
Starts 02 Oct, 07:00 PM
Schedule
India vs South Africa preview
Eliminator
Fran
94/7 (10 ov)
LUX
89/9 (10 ov)
Fran won by 5 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
France vs Luxembourg live score
Qualifier 2
Fran
*0/0 ( ov)
BEL
LIVE
Fran won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
France vs Belgium live score
Qualifier 1
SCO-XI
122/5 (10 ov)
BEL
111/9 (10 ov)
SCO-XI won by 11 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Scotland XI vs Belgium live score
1st Match
BAL
473/10 & *107/4 (38 ov)
KPH
291/10 (85.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : BAL lead by 289 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs SA 2022: "Absolute game changer" – Virat Kohli shares the most important part of his fitness routine
Aditya Suketu Desai
2 hr ago
अब है Suryakumar Yadav की नज़र, Rohit Sharma के शानदार Record पर | IND vs SA | Team India
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
Bumrah के Career पर उठा बड़ा सवाल... क्या चोट के चलते हो जाएगा बुरा हाल?
Sports Daily
18 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "India need Virat Kohli to fire" - Graeme Swann on the Men in Blue's chances at the ICC event
Aditya Suketu Desai
24 min ago
Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 1, Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sportz Connect
4 hr ago
"Who’s my dancing buddy?" – David Warner and Kane Williamson turn into RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR
Aditya Suketu Desai
3 hr ago