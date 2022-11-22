Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Malawi
Seychelles
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.Sami Sohail
MLW . ALL
124 Runs
4 Matches
2.Thiwanka Rajapaksha
SYS . ALL
109 Runs
4 Matches
3.Gift Kansonkho
MLW . BAT
86 Runs
4 Matches
4.Thimeera Madushanka
SYS . BAT
79 Runs
4 Matches
5.Rashen De Silva
SYS . BAT
79 Runs
4 Matches
1.Tharmenthiran Shanmugam
SYS . BOWL
166.67
4 Matches
2.Daniel Jakiel
MLW . BOWL
157.14
4 Matches
3.Mukesh Vadodariya
SYS . BOWL
150.00
1 Match
4.Sami Sohail
MLW . ALL
145.88
4 Matches
5.Moazzam Baig
MLW . BOWL
134.69
4 Matches
1.Aaftab Limdawala
MLW . ALL
6 Wkts
4 Matches
2.Gift Kansonkho
MLW . BAT
5 Wkts
4 Matches
3.Krishna Naidoo
SYS . ALL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
4.Sami Sohail
MLW . ALL
4 Wkts
4 Matches
5.Daniel Jakiel
MLW . BOWL
4 Wkts
4 Matches
1.Moazzam Baig
MLW . BOWL
4.88
4 Matches
2.Rukmal Samaratunga
SYS . BOWL
5.55
4 Matches
3.Sohail Rana Rocket
SYS . BOWL
5.92
4 Matches
4.Sami Sohail
MLW . ALL
6.31
4 Matches
5.Krishna Naidoo
SYS . ALL
7.08
4 Matches
L
W
W
D
L
L
L
D
D
-
L
W
W
D
L
L
L
D
D
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl