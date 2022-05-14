×
Here are some matches that might interest you
Match 61
KKR *83/4 (10 ov)
SRH
LIVE
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score
1st Semi-Final
FAL-W 172/5 (20 ov)
SPI-W *121/5 (17 ov)
LIVE
Spirit Women need 52 runs in 18 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Falcons Women vs Spirit Women live score
Match 60
PBKS 209/9 (20 ov)
RCB 155/9 (20 ov)
Punjab Kings won by 54 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score
Final
JKP *38/5 (4.2 ov)
MAM
LIVE
Jonkoping won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jonkoping vs Malmohus live score
15th Match
BUL *150/4 (17 ov)
MAL
LIVE
Bulgaria won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Bulgaria vs Malta live score
22nd Match
NOT 415/10 & *295/5 (60 ov)
MID 195/10 (64.5 ov)
LIVE
Tea - Notts lead by 515 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex live score
Division 1
NOR 597/6d (154.1 ov)
WAS *285/3 (104 ov)
LIVE
Tea Break : Day 3 Warwickshire trail by 312 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire live score
Match 1
NOD 177/5 (20 ov)
LIG *0/0 ( ov)
LIVE
Inning Break : Lightning need 178 runs in 20 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Northern Diamonds vs Lightning live score
Series Details
