38th Match
AUS 168/8 (20 ov)
AFG *115/6 (16.2 ov)
LIVE
AFG need 54 runs in 22 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Australia vs Afghanistan live score
1st ODI
PK-W 335/3 (50 ov)
IRE-W *169/7 (41.5 ov)
LIVE
IRE-W need 167 runs in 49 remaining balls
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women live score
37th Match
NZ 185/6 (20 ov)
IRE 150/9 (20 ov)
NZ won by 35 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs Ireland live score
36th Match
PAK 185/9 (20 ov)
SA 108/9 (14 ov)
PAK won by 33 runs (D/L method)
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs South Africa live score
42nd Match
IND
ZIM
Starts 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India vs Zimbabwe preview
20th Match
SIN 210/10 & *311/7 (101.4 ov)
SOP 202/10 (59.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 SIN lead by 319 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sindh vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) live score
Match 1
ITA 107/10 (20 ov)
GER *51/0 (7.2 ov)
LIVE
GER need 57 runs in 12.4 remaining overs
Schedule ic-right
Italy vs Germany live score
2nd Quarter Final
MSW 115/7 (10 ov)
SOC 88/9 (10 ov)
LIVE
MSW won by 27 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Msida Warriors CC vs Southern Crusaders CC live score
T20 WC में Kohli ने किया कमाल...वकार यूनुस ने कोहली के Presence of Mind पर उठाए सवाल
Sports Daily 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Afghanistan bowl only 5 balls in 4th over against Australia, umpires fail to notice
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs Ireland, Match 37
Sportz Connect 56 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "What a brainfade" - Fans bemused as David Warner is dismissed while attempting to bat right-handed in crucial tie vs Afghanistan 
Aditya Suketu Desai 1 hr ago
"That one shot over point probably changed everything" - Gautam Gambhir after KL Rahul's half-century in T20 World Cup 2022
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 40 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] David Warner loses his stumps while attempting a right-handed shot against Naveen-ul-Haq
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago