3rd T20I
SL-W 107/8 (20 ov)
PK-W *92/6 (17.3 ov)
LIVE
Pakistan Women need 16 runs in 15 remaining balls
Schedule ic-right
Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women live score
Qualifier 2
RCB 157/8 (20 ov)
RR 161/3 (18.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live score
Warm Up Test
NZ 362/9d & *99/8 (23 ov)
CS XI 247/10 (74.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 New Zealand lead by 214 runs.
Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs County Select XI live score
Match 3
NWW 159/5 (20 ov)
LLG *13/1 (2.2 ov)
LIVE
Leinster Lightning need 147 runs in 17.4 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning live score
Bronze Final
MCC
HAM
LIVE
Hammarby won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Marsta CC vs Hammarby live score
2nd Test
BAN 365/10 & 169/10 (55.3 ov)
SL 506/10 & 29/0 (3 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live score
2nd Semi Final
HAM 69/9 (10 ov)
ALZ *16/0 (1 ov)
Rain Delay : Alby Zalmi CC need 54 runs in 54 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Hammarby vs Alby Zalmi CC live score
Match 3
SWE-W 159/5 (20 ov)
Den-W *88/10 (17 ov)
LIVE
Denmark Women need 72 runs in 18 remaining balls
Schedule ic-right
Sweden Women vs Denmark Women live score
Series Details
"Fans have no dignity and humanity at all!" - Twitter comes in support of Mohammed Siraj as pacer gets abused on social media by RCB fans after IPL Playoffs 2022
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 3 hr ago
Unsung Cricket Hero | Dream Big Stories powered by Dream11 | Ep 7 | Anuja Dalvi
Sports Daily 1 hr ago
"It was an unnecessary shot" - Sachin Tendulkar disappointed over RR skipper Sanju Samson gifting his wicket during IPL 2022 Qualifier 2
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
"The first thing I asked for when I joined RCB was support" - Faf du Plessis on his IPL 2022 captaincy stint
Aditya Suketu Desai 11 min ago
Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 15, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details
Sports4All Cricket 2 hr ago
“Siraj missed a trick against Buttler” - Tendulkar explains what RCB pacer could have done differently against RR opener in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 
Renin Wilben Albert 3 hr ago