Here are some matches that might interest you
Qualifier 2
MCC
AGR
LIVE
Match Delayed Due To Rain
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Masters Cricket Club vs AGORC live score
Match 1
SL 397/10 (153 ov)
BAN *76/0 (19 ov)
LIVE
Day Break : Day 2 Bangladesh trail by 321 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score
Match 64
DC 159/7 (20 ov)
PBKS 142/9 (20 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 17 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings live score
Match 65
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Starts 17 May, 07:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad preview
Match 67
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Gujarat Titans
Starts 19 May, 07:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans preview
Match 22
CCP 88/5 (10 ov)
CMH 74/7 (10 ov)
Choiseul Clay Pots won by 15 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Choiseul Clay Pots vs Central Castries live score
Eliminator
MCC 126/8 (20 ov)
MTC *0/0 ( ov)
Match Abandoned
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Masters Cricket Club vs Masters RCC live score
Qualifier 1
AGR 110/4 (20 ov)
ACC 114/6 (16.4 ov)
Athreya Cricket Club won by 4 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
AGORC vs Athreya Cricket Club live score
IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS | SK Straight Talk ft. Harbhajan Singh | Rishabh Pant | Mitchell Marsh | Axar Patel
Sports Daily 4 hr ago
3 matches that could spice up the eighth week of IPL 2022
Vikram Bhattacharya 37 min ago
"I place a lot of trust in my scoop shot" - Sarfaraz Khan on playing his trademark shot in IPL 2022
Gokul Nair 53 min ago
IPL 2022: MI vs SRH | Match Preview | SK Match Ki Baat ft. Harbhajan Singh | Rohit Sharma | Umran Malik
Sports Daily 29 min ago
5 top comebacks by franchises in the history of IPL 
Renin Wilben Albert 7 hr ago
PBKS vs DC memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match
Balakrishna 10 hr ago