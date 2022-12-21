Be the first one to comment on this story
Mpumalanga
Easterns
1.Rubin Hermann
MPL
. WK
291
Runs
5 Matches
2.Jurie Snyman
MPL
. ALL
221
Runs
3.Shane Dadswell
EASTN
. ALL
197
Runs
3 Matches
4.Juan Lubbe
147
Runs
4 Matches
5.Kabelo Sekhukhune
EASTN
. BAT
140
Runs
4 Matches
1.Shane Dadswell
103.68
2.Tumelo Simelane
EASTN
. BOWL
100.00
3.Nico van Zyl
1 Match
4.Alexander Kok
82.91
5.Rubin Hermann
81.06
1.Jon Hinrichsen
MPL
. BOWL
8
Wkts
2.Thula Ngcobo
7
Wkts
3.Kieran Kenny
6
Wkts
4.Mekyle Pillay
5.Neo Felane
5
Wkts
2 Matches
1.Kabelo Sekhukhune
2.00
2.Jon Hinrichsen
4.32
3.Muhammed Mayet
MPL
. BAT
4.34
4.41
5.Alexander Kok
4.49
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
