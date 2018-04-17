Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    MI vs RCB Match Result 

    - IPL 2018 Match 14
    Mumbai Indians 213/6 (20.0 ov)
    Royal Challengers Bangalore 167/8 (20.0 ov)
    LIVE CHAT online
    Mumbai Indians win by 46 runs
    Current Run Rate 8.35
    BATSMAN
    R
    B
    4s
    6s
    SR
    Mohammed Siraj
    8
    3
    0
    1
    266.67
    Virat Kohli
    92
    62
    7
    4
    148.39
    BOWLER
    OV
    M
    R
    W
    ECO
    Mustafizur Rahman
    4
    0
    55
    0
    13.75
    Jasprit Bumrah
    4
    0
    28
    2
    7
    Mayank Markande is the Purple Cap holder

    Virat Kohli has the Orange Cap now
    That is it then. RCB have been beaten by 46 as Mumbai get off the mark in this season's IPL with their first win in four games. Rohit Sharma led from the front - remember he was out of runs thus far - and contributed 94 rapid runs. Evin Lewis hit 65 and their quickfire partnership took the game away from the visitors. In RCB's chase, AB de Villiers fell cheaply yet again and Virat Kohli was left with too much to do. He did brilliantly with 92* with no help at all and will be wondering how their batting woes can be corrected.
    Over 20 RCB: 167/8(RR 8.35) Bowler: J Bumrah Sum..: 2 4 . 6 . .
    19.6 Bumrah to Kohli, no run, length ball, hit on the pads, MUMBAI INDIANS ARE ON THE BOARD. They have dismissed RCB with ridiculous ease!
    19.5 Bumrah to Kohli, no run, length ball, slammed down the ground to Pollard, but he does not take a single
    Wankhede chanting Kohli! Kohli!
    19.4 Bumrah to Kohli, SIX, that was slow and in the slot, Kohli gets down low, and smokes it clean over long on
    19.3 Bumrah to Kohli, no run, that was an expansive drive over covers, but that was miss too, beaten!
    19.2 Bumrah to Kohli, FOUR, length ball on off, Kohli goes up and over point and short third man. That was streaky but that will be four.
    19.1 Bumrah to Kohli, 2 runs, length ball, punched away to sweeper cover for a brace
    Over 19 RCB: 155/8(RR 8.16) Bowler: M Rahman Sum..: 6 nb 1 1 6 1 1
    18.6 Mustafizur to Kohli, 1 run, full ball, slogs but mistimed it to deep mid-wicket
    18.5 Mustafizur to Siraj, 1 run, full ball, driven to mid off
    18.4 Mustafizur to Siraj, SIX, makes room, gets the length ball and then clobbers it away high and mighty over deep mid-wicket. He just shows what the RCB middle-order batsmen should have done earlier!
    18.3 Mustafizur to Kohli, 1 run, full ball on the stumps, punched away to mid off
    18.2 Mustafizur to Siraj, 1 run, backs away and drags it away to deep square leg
    18.2 Mustafizur to Kohli, 1 run, length ball, flicked away uppishly to square leg. It was a no ball too. FREE HIT
    Siraj at number ten
    18.1 Mustafizur to Kohli, SIX, full ball right in the slot, and Kohli with a solid base crunches it clean over long on. The lone fight from RCB!
    What will Kohli unleash now with 2 overs and 2 wickets left?
    Over 18 RCB: 137/8(RR 7.61) Bowler: J Bumrah Sum..: 1 . W 1 1 W
    17.6 Bumrah to Umesh, OUT, the short one, Umesh goes for the slog, he miscues it, and Rohit pouches it safely at covers. RCB slowly getting close to the end.
    17.5 Bumrah to Kohli, 1 run, Kohli looks to go for the expansive drive over covers, miscues it to long on
    17.4 Bumrah to Umesh, 1 run, length ball, punched it away to long on
    Umesh Yadav is the next man
    17.3 Bumrah to Woakes, OUT, soft dismissal, full ball on off, it was slow too, he opens the face of the bat but can only lob it to Krunal at short third man. And Kohli loses another partner!
    17.2 Bumrah to Woakes, no run, slower ball on off, Woakes nowhere close with his slog
    17.1 Bumrah to Kohli, 1 run, length ball is belted away to long off
    Over 17 RCB: 134/6(RR 7.88) Bowler: M McClenaghan Sum..: 6 1 1 2 2 1
    MATCH DETAILS
    Venue
    Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Start Time
    Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
    Series
    IPL 2018
    Match
    Match 14
    Toss
    Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl.
    Umpires
    Rodney Tucker, Nitin Menon
    Reserve Umpire
    Nitin Pandit
    Match Refree
    Javagal Srinath
    Mumbai Indians's PLAYING XI
    Suryakumar Yadav,
    Evin Lewis,
    Ishan Kishan,
    Rohit Sharma,
    Kieron Pollard,
    Hardik Pandya,
    Krunal Pandya,
    Mayank Markande,
    Jasprit Bumrah,
    Mustafizur Rahman,
    Mitchell McClenaghan
    Royal Challengers Bangalore's PLAYING XI
    Quinton de Kock,
    Virat Kohli,
    AB de Villiers,
    Mandeep Singh,
    Sarfaraz Khan,
    Corey Anderson,
    Washington Sundar,
    Chris Woakes,
    Umesh Yadav,
    Yuzvendra Chahal,
    Mohammed Siraj