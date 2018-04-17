Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the
cookie settings here.
ACCEPT
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Edit Favorites
Favorites
Edit
Sports
Cricket
Cricket Home
Live Scores
Schedule
IPL 2018
IPL Home
Schedule
Points table
Orange Cap
Purple Cap
IPL Fantasy Tips
All Time Records
Stats
Teams & Squads
Tickets
England vs Pakistan
Home
Schedule
County Cricket
County Championship Division 1
County Championship Division 2
One Day Cup
T20 Blast
IPL Fantasy League Tips
WI vs ICC World XI
Home
Schedule
AB Retires
ICC Rankings
ICC Rankings Home
ODI Rankings
Test Rankings
Experts
Experts Home
Football
Football Home
Schedule
FIFA WC 2018
WC 2018 Home
Schedule
WC Groups
50 Greatest World Cup Players
40 Greatest World Cup Goals
UEFA Champions League
UCL Home
Schedule
Points Table
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Juventus
Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Manchester City
AS Roma
Europa League
Europa League Home
Schedule
Points Table
Transfer News
Football Transfer News Home
EPL Transfer News
EPL
EPL Home
Schedule
Points Table
Manchester City
Manchester United
Liverpool
Chelsea
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Indian Football
INF Home
ISL 2018
I League 2018
Super Cup 2018
Indian National Football team
Indian Football Team Rank
Indian Football Players
La Liga
La Liga Home
Schedule
Points Table
Bundesliga
Bundesliga Home
Schedule
Points Table
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Schalke 04
RB Leipzig
Serie A
Experts
Football Experts Home
WWE
WWE Home
RAW
SmackDown
Live Event Results
Live Event Schedule 2018
PPV Schedule
WWE PPV Calendar 2018 Home
Results
Champions
WWE Roster
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
India Kabaddi team
Kabaddi Schedule
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5
Senior National Kabaddi Championships
Badminton
Badminton Home
Schedule
BWF World Rankings
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018
Basketball
Basketball Home
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Playoffs
NBA Finals
NBA Players
Golden State Warriors
Cleveland Cavaliers
Houston Rockets
Boston Celtics
NBA Playoffs
NBA Playoffs Home
NBA Players
NBA Finals
NBA Finals Home
NBA
NBA Playoffs
LeBron James
LeBron James Home
Cleveland Cavaliers
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry Home
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers Home
LeBron James
Kevin Love
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Home
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Pro Boxing
Pro Boxing Home
Rankings
WBO Boxing
WBA Boxing
IBF Boxing
WBC Boxing
Welterweight
F1
F1 Home
Schedule
F1 Drivers 2018
F1 Drivers 2018 Home
Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel
Valtteri Bottas
Kimi Raikkonen
Max Verstappen
Fernando Alonso
Daniel Ricciardo
Charles Leclerc
Sergio Perez
Esteban Ocon
Carlos Sainz Jr
Kevin Magnussen
Pierre Gasly
Nico Hulkenberg
F1 Teams 2018
Mercedes F1
Ferrari
Red Bull Racing F1
Mclaren-Renault F1
Force India-Mercedes F1
Renault F1
Haas F1 Team
Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda
Williams-Mercedes F1
Alpha Romeo Sauber F1 team
F1 Standings 2018
Esports
Esports Home
Indian Lan Gaming
Golf
Golf Home
Hockey
Hockey Home
Schedule
FIH Men’s Champions Trophy
Sultan of Johor Cup
FIH Hockey World Cup
MMA
MMA Home
UFC
UFC Home
UFC Schedule
Bellator
ONE Championship
Super Fight League
Running
Running Home
Tennis
Tennis Home
Schedule
Men's Tennis Rankings
Women's Tennis Rankings
Wimbledon
Roland Garros
US Open
Australian Open
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Poker
Poker Home
More
Athletics
Amateur Wrestling
Motorsports
Cycling
Table Tennis
Rugby Union
Squash
Swimming
Chess
American Football
Commonwealth Games
Contact
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Cricket
IPL 2018
Commentary
MI vs RCB Match Result
- IPL 2018 Match 14
Mumbai Indians
213/6 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
167/8 (20.0 ov)
LIVE CHAT
online
SIGN IN TO CHAT
dummy message
Mumbai Indians win by 46 runs
Current Run Rate
8.35
Required Run Rate
Recent
Commentary
Scorecard
News
Schedule
Stats
Table
BATSMAN
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Mohammed Siraj
8
3
0
1
266.67
Virat Kohli
92
62
7
4
148.39
BOWLER
OV
M
R
W
ECO
Mustafizur Rahman
4
0
55
0
13.75
Jasprit Bumrah
4
0
28
2
7
Mayank Markande is the Purple Cap holder
Virat Kohli has the Orange Cap now
That is it then. RCB have been beaten by 46 as Mumbai get off the mark in this season's IPL with their first win in four games. Rohit Sharma led from the front - remember he was out of runs thus far - and contributed 94 rapid runs. Evin Lewis hit 65 and their quickfire partnership took the game away from the visitors. In RCB's chase, AB de Villiers fell cheaply yet again and Virat Kohli was left with too much to do. He did brilliantly with 92* with no help at all and will be wondering how their batting woes can be corrected.
Over
20
RCB: 167/8(RR 8.35)
Bowler:
J Bumrah
Sum..:
2 4 . 6 . .
19.6 Bumrah to Kohli, no run, length ball, hit on the pads, MUMBAI INDIANS ARE ON THE BOARD. They have dismissed RCB with ridiculous ease!
19.5 Bumrah to Kohli, no run, length ball, slammed down the ground to Pollard, but he does not take a single
Wankhede chanting Kohli! Kohli!
19.4 Bumrah to Kohli, SIX, that was slow and in the slot, Kohli gets down low, and smokes it clean over long on
19.3 Bumrah to Kohli, no run, that was an expansive drive over covers, but that was miss too, beaten!
19.2 Bumrah to Kohli, FOUR, length ball on off, Kohli goes up and over point and short third man. That was streaky but that will be four.
19.1 Bumrah to Kohli, 2 runs, length ball, punched away to sweeper cover for a brace
Over
19
RCB: 155/8(RR 8.16)
Bowler:
M Rahman
Sum..:
6 nb 1 1 6 1 1
18.6 Mustafizur to Kohli, 1 run, full ball, slogs but mistimed it to deep mid-wicket
18.5 Mustafizur to Siraj, 1 run, full ball, driven to mid off
18.4 Mustafizur to Siraj, SIX, makes room, gets the length ball and then clobbers it away high and mighty over deep mid-wicket. He just shows what the RCB middle-order batsmen should have done earlier!
18.3 Mustafizur to Kohli, 1 run, full ball on the stumps, punched away to mid off
18.2 Mustafizur to Siraj, 1 run, backs away and drags it away to deep square leg
18.2 Mustafizur to Kohli, 1 run, length ball, flicked away uppishly to square leg. It was a no ball too. FREE HIT
Siraj at number ten
18.1 Mustafizur to Kohli, SIX, full ball right in the slot, and Kohli with a solid base crunches it clean over long on. The lone fight from RCB!
What will Kohli unleash now with 2 overs and 2 wickets left?
Over
18
RCB: 137/8(RR 7.61)
Bowler:
J Bumrah
Sum..:
1 . W 1 1 W
17.6 Bumrah to Umesh, OUT, the short one, Umesh goes for the slog, he miscues it, and Rohit pouches it safely at covers. RCB slowly getting close to the end.
17.5 Bumrah to Kohli, 1 run, Kohli looks to go for the expansive drive over covers, miscues it to long on
17.4 Bumrah to Umesh, 1 run, length ball, punched it away to long on
Umesh Yadav is the next man
17.3 Bumrah to Woakes, OUT, soft dismissal, full ball on off, it was slow too, he opens the face of the bat but can only lob it to Krunal at short third man. And Kohli loses another partner!
17.2 Bumrah to Woakes, no run, slower ball on off, Woakes nowhere close with his slog
17.1 Bumrah to Kohli, 1 run, length ball is belted away to long off
Over
17
RCB: 134/6(RR 7.88)
Bowler:
M McClenaghan
Sum..:
6 1 1 2 2 1
LOAD MORE
MATCH DETAILS
Venue
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Start Time
Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
Series
IPL 2018
Match
Match 14
Toss
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl.
Umpires
Rodney Tucker, Nitin Menon
Reserve Umpire
Nitin Pandit
Match Refree
Javagal Srinath
Mumbai Indians's PLAYING XI
Suryakumar Yadav,
Evin Lewis,
Ishan Kishan,
Rohit Sharma,
Kieron Pollard,
Hardik Pandya,
Krunal Pandya,
Mayank Markande,
Jasprit Bumrah,
Mustafizur Rahman,
Mitchell McClenaghan
Royal Challengers Bangalore's PLAYING XI
Quinton de Kock,
Virat Kohli,
AB de Villiers,
Mandeep Singh,
Sarfaraz Khan,
Corey Anderson,
Washington Sundar,
Chris Woakes,
Umesh Yadav,
Yuzvendra Chahal,
Mohammed Siraj
Share this post:
Share on Facebook
Tweet