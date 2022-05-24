×
Article image

Munster Reds won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

265/7 (49)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Peter Moor
7
12
1
0
58

lbw b MR Adair

Murray Commins
2
7
0
0
28

c R Pretorius b Josh Manley

Tyrone Kane
9
15
0
0
60

c AP Chore b Matthew Foster

Curtis Campher
0
3
0
0
0

b Josh Manley

Kevin O'Brien
66
75
7
2
88

c Josh Manley b B White

Gareth Delany
63
77
6
2
81

lbw b Josh Manley

Fionn Hand
30
41
4
0
73

c MR Adair b Matthew Foster

David Delany
31
38
3
0
81

Not out

Liam McCarthy
40
26
3
2
153

Not out

Extras
17
(b 2, lb 7, nb 0, w 8)
TOTAL

(49 Ov, RR: 5.41)

265/7
24
6
Did not bat
Adam Hickey , Mike Frost
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Josh Manley
10
1
56
3
5.6
1
Mark Adair
10
1
40
1
4
1
Ruhan Pretorius
10
0
65
0
6.5
1
Matthew Foster
7
0
36
2
5.1
3
Ben White
6
0
36
1
6
2
Matthew Humphreys
6
0
23
0
3.8
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Murray Commins

c R Pretorius b Josh Manley

1-3
2.1
Peter Moor

lbw b MR Adair

2-11
3.5
Curtis Campher

b Josh Manley

3-15
4.3
Tyrone Kane

c AP Chore b Matthew Foster

4-38
10.2
Kevin O'Brien

c Josh Manley b B White

5-130
25.3
Fionn Hand

c MR Adair b Matthew Foster

6-172
36.2
Gareth Delany

lbw b Josh Manley

7-204
41.3
Munster Reds
265/7 (49)
Northern Knights
246/10 (45.2)
Munster Reds won by 19 runs.(D/L method)
Player of the match: Kevin O'Brien
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.

