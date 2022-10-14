Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
Final
ENG-XI
NED-XI
Starts 14 Oct, 11:00 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
England XI vs Netherlands XI live score
Match 2
WA-XI 168/8 (20 ov)
IND 132/8 (20 ov)
WA-XI won by 36 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Western Australia XI vs India live score
Final
NZ 163/7 (20 ov)
PAK 168/5 (19.3 ov)
PAK won by 5 wickets
Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs Pakistan live score
Qualifier 2
ENG-XI 123/7 (10 ov)
SPA 108/4 (10 ov)
ENG-XI won by 15 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
England XI vs Spain live score
Match 18
SPA 127/8 (10 ov)
NED-XI 128/5 (9.3 ov)
NED-XI won by 5 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Spain vs Netherlands XI live score
3rd T20I
ENG 112/2 (12 ov)
AUS 30/3 (3.5 ov)
Match abandoned
Schedule ic-right
England vs Australia live score
Match 20
NCMI
CECC
Starts 14 Oct, 11:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
NCM Investments vs Ceylinco Express CC preview
Qualifier 1
NED-XI 129/6 (10 ov)
SPA 99/8 (10 ov)
NED-XI won by 30 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Netherlands XI vs Spain live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
T-20 World Cup में Team India का कौन सा खिलाड़ी बनाएगा सबसे ज़्यादा रन? जानिए इस वीडियो में | SKY | KOHLI | ROHIT
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "For someone with his experience, it's about muscle memory" - Robin Uthappa feels Mohammed Shami's lack of match practice is insignificant
Aayushman Vishwanathan 2 hr ago
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: Arjun Tendulkar records his best T20 figures; picks up 4 wickets against Hyderabad
Ankush Das 3 hr ago
"Rahul Dravid stopped Tendulkar and Ganguly from playing"- 5 stories you might not know about India's T20 World Cup campaigns
Vinay Chhabria 5 hr ago
Prithvi Shaw ने खेली शतकीय पारी... फैन्स ने पूछा- World Cup Squad में Shaw का नाम क्यों नहीं?
Sports Daily 5 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan squad
Aditya Suketu Desai 4 hr ago