Current Run Rate: 0
Toss delayed due to rain
 
18:34 local time, 10:04 IST: Well. That will be that. Play has officially been called off and the match is abandoned! 
Rohit Sharma threw the ultimate curveball in the previous warm-up game against Australia by handing Mohammad Shami the ball for the final over. The final over was an encouraging sign, not only for India but for Shami as well. Here are three reasons why he could be the answer to India's death bowling woes.
17:45 local time, 12:15 IST: Well, the warm-up game between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane has been officially called off. No such official update from The Gabba yet though, so the waiting game goes on.
17:23 local time, 12:53 IST: Right. The Afghanistan vs Pakistan game has officially been called off now. There's still rain around at The Gabba and the possibility of a game doesn't look too promising. We'll keep the updates rolling as soon as we hear anything.
Meanwhile, Ireland are inching closer to a thrilling win to keep their campaign alive. You can catch all the live-action right here.
17:10 local time, 12:40 IST: So, it's official. It is currently raining in Brisbane. The cut-off time for a 5 over-a-side contest is 8:46 PM local time (14:16 IST).
Rohit Sharma stated that his playing eleven for the opening contest against Pakistan is already set and the team won't be making late tweaks in that regard. They might not even get a chance to have a bit of a shuffle around because it seems to be raining at the Gabba, Brisbane at the moment. 
It's the final warm-up game of the T20 World Cup before the real deal gets underway in a couple of days' time. It's a chance for India and New Zealand to go through their final touch-ups before gearing up for their respective opening contests. Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the warm-up match between India and New Zealand. To take you through everything that unfolds in this encounter will be Pragadeesh, alongside myself, Pratyush.
Right. Only a handful of days remain before India’s first T20 World Cup clash, and it seems that they have sort of finalized what their playing eleven would look like. That said, there is still the small matter of a warm-up fixture against New Zealand, which might not necessarily change their outlook but might just provide them more evidence and better ideas.

One of the areas that India would have a keen eye on would be their fast-bowling department. Against Australia a few days ago, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were brilliant with the new ball. The latter continued that throughout the game, finishing with two vital wickets. The former was a tad expensive towards the end, although by then, he had highlighted his true value.

Harshal Patel also bowled an excellent penultimate over. R Ashwin was at his miserly best, and Yuzvendra Chahal looked in much better rhythm than he did during the home series against Australia. And to top it all off, Mohammad Shami finished the final over with absolute perfection and conviction. Shami, though, only bowled a solitary over, which is simply not enough if he is to play against Pakistan. Thus, against the Kiwis, India would want to see if he can sustain the rigours of an India-Pakistan clash on Sunday.

Elsewhere, India might be tempted to give the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya a little more batting practice. They could also be tempted to throw Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant into the deep end, considering the need for replacements could be heightened at any juncture. KL Rahul has batted well so far, although India would love Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to also get among the runs.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have a few more problems to solve. In their most recent warm-up game against South Africa, they were bundled out for 98. On paper, they seem to have zeroed in on their strongest eleven. Yet, as the tri-series (which also involved Bangladesh and Pakistan) showed, that does not always translate into tangible results.

Devon Conway and Finn Allen have enhanced their reputations at the top of the order, as has Glenn Phillips lower down. Kane Williamson, too, has looked more free-flowing in the shortest format than he has done in recent times. Their middle-order, comprising of James Neesham, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner wears a strong look, although it could be argued that neither has really single-handedly won them a game of cricket lately.

With the ball, they would want the likes of Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult to get a few more miles in their legs. All of them have played competitive cricket in the recent past. But the T20 World Cup will be a different kettle of fish altogether. A warm-up match against India might not replicate what the Black Caps would be up against Australia on Saturday. That, however, is the closest thing they might get before their T20 World Cup campaign begins.

Hence, there is still plenty to gain for both sides. Both have not looked faultless in recent times, and there is a lot of room for improvement. India might have fewer quandaries to solve but that does not mean they will take this game lightly. A sparring session, that too against one of the elite T20I outfits in the planet, is a rarity these days. And now that both teams have an opportunity, they would want to make the most of it!