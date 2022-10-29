Create
New Zealand
2/0 (0.3)
Current Run Rate: 4
NZ won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Devon Conway *
1
1
0
0
100
Finn Allen
1
2
0
0
50
P'SHIP
2 (3)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Maheesh Theekshana *
0.3
0
2
0
4
 
0.3 Maheesh Theekshana to Devon Conway, full delivery on leg stump. Conway comes onto the front foot and tucks the ball off his toes towards deep mid wicket for a single
Long off and deep mid-wicket for Conway. Slip remains.
0.2 Maheesh Theekshana to Finn Allen, back of a length delivery outside off stump. Allen gets onto the back foot and pulls it away towards deep mid wicket for a single
0.1 Maheesh Theekshana to Finn Allen, full delivery angled into the batter on middle and leg stump. Allen is caught on the crease and prods it down the ground towards the bowler
Right then. Devon Conway and Finn Allen are the two openers for the Kiwis with the latter on strike. Spin to begin as Maheesh Theekshana takes the new ball. A slip in place. Long-on and deep mid-wicket.
Hello Shashwat, and our fellow readers. It's not a packed house at the SCG but there's enough support for both sides. More importantly, there isn't any sign of rain. Sri Lanka's list of injuries has kept growing throughout the tournament, hasn't it? Rajitha certainly has a chance to make his mark today.
Hello Pratyush. Looks like we are set for action to begin. Do keep an eye out for Kasun Rajitha. He has not played before at this T20 World Cup and was only flown in a few days ago. But he can be quite sharp!
The two sides stride out in the middle for the national anthems. Starting with Sri Lanka, followed by New Zealand.
Not too far away from the start of play but there's still time to get onto your fantasy teams. You can check out all the expert tips, right here.
Right then. One change for each side. Daryl Mitchell passes his fitness test and comes in for Mark Chapman. As for Sri Lanka, their injury list keeps growing with Binura Fernando missing out and Kasun Rajitha coming in.
Playing XIs!

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Kane Williamson: We will bat first. We've played here before. It looks like a good surface. We want to get runs on the board and try to defend it. Feels like we haven't played for a while. Nice to be out here to play some cricket. Different oppositions and different conditions in this tournament are always a challenge. One change. Daryl Mitchell comes in for Mark Chapman.

Dasun Shanaka: To be honest, we would have batted first as well but we are comfortable chasing too. It was one game. Our spinners are key for us, just a bad game there. Binura Fernando is out. Kasun Rajitha comes in.
Toss Update!

New Zealand win the toss and elect to bat first!
Pitch Report!

We have moved across a couple of pitches, meaning that there is a shorter boundary to one side. Mel Jones reckons it is a belter - something Dale Steyn agrees with too. The South African says that is looks very similar to the previous surfaces dished out at this T20 World Cup. Steyn says that he would have batted first had he won the toss
The sun is out and the SCG is bathed in sunshine. That's one thing ticked off the bucket list for today!
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this crunch clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka! I am Shashwat Kumar and alongside Pratyush Rohra, will hopefully bring to you some live cricket, which in itself is a win after what happened yesterday. But considering this game could shape how three, or even four T20 World Cup campaigns pan out, a proper 40-overs contest is what it least deserves! Buckle up folks, this could be quite some ride!
Friday could have been the day when Group 1 would have started simplifying itself and we could have known which teams would be best-placed to mount a sustained tilt at the semi-final spots. What Friday actually did, though, was complicate matters further. Two washed out games mean that five out of the six teams’ points tally are odd numbers, thereby giving them an advantage or disadvantage based on how you want to view it. The only team with an even-numbered points tally in that group is Sri Lanka, and against New Zealand on Saturday, they would hope to keep it that way, irrespective of the result.

So, let’s spell things out clearly. New Zealand have the best NRR in the group. Sri Lanka have the second best NRR. Both teams have won one game, and the winner of this particular contest will take a giant stride towards qualification. This is kind of a big game then, right?

Both teams have the players and the sort of flamboyance to make it an all-time great spectacle too. As always, the Kiwis arrived at the T20 World Cup without much fanfare and hype. Not many gave them a chance, especially with Australia and England also around. Yet, here they are, top of the table and having trounced the Aussies in their opening fixture.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, arrived as Asia Cup champions, only to be thumped in their first game of the tournament. Since then, they have only lost to Australia, although that defeat, which saw Wanindu Hasaranga carted all over the park, could have large-scale implications. That said, this is Sri Lanka we are talking about, meaning that no possibility can be discounted.

As far as resources are concerned, Sri Lanka have been stretched pretty thin. With Binura Fernando limping off against Australia, their injury count has reached very worrying proportions. Asitha Fernando has since been drafted into the squad, and there are murmurs that Pramod Madushan could be fit for Saturday. But as long as these pacers do not get through the grind of a 40-over game, Sri Lanka would be nervously looking over their shoulders.

New Zealand don’t have as many bowling concerns. In the match against Australia, Tim Southee and Trent Boult proved why they are so dependable on the big stage. Lockie Ferguson bowled with fire, and their spinners did a decent job of tying Australia down in the middle overs. The pitch at the SCG has favoured batters so far, although the Kiwis, especially considering the form their bowling department displayed against Australia, would fancy their chances.

Batting wise, the Black Caps have lesser moving parts, considering Devon Conway and Finn Allen have established themselves at the top of the order. Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham and Mark Chapman form a strong middle order too. Sri Lanka also have the ability to take the game away from the opposition. For that, however, the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka will have to shed their habits of inconsistency.

Thus, it feels that New Zealand begin this game as slight favourites. The spin to that story, though, is that Sri Lanka seem to perform a lot better when people have written them off. It has not reached that stage yet but with the injuries piling up, there is growing concern that Sri Lanka have run their race – perfect for them to hit back. This game, apart from turbocharging one team’s campaign, will also have large-scale ramifications on how the rest of the matches in this group pan out.  

Should be pretty fascinating, eh?