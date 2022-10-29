Devon Conway is a consistent T20 player and a fiery opening batsman. His start to the T20 world cup was brilliant. He scored 92 runs in 58 deliveries against the host team (AUS). He is a pickworthy player for fantasy team.
2
The WK-Batsman Kusal Mendis is in a great form. He acts like a backbone for Sri Lanka batting line-up. He has scored 176 runs in 5 inns in this series.
3
NZ bowlers are seen comfortable with SCG stadium. Trent Boult and Tim Southee were brilliant against the host. Boult picked 2 wickets while Southee picked 3 wickets in this stadium in the first match.
4
Sri Lanka bowlers have a good hold with their spin options like Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Wanindu has picked 9 Wickets in 5 inns while Maheesh has picked 8 wickets.
5
Hot Picks: Kusal Mendis, Mitchell Santner
Safe Picks: Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Pathum Nissanka
Stay Aways: Charith Asalanka
Grand League Picks: Devon Conway, Kusal Mendis
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
New Zealand
D
W
L
W
W
Sri Lanka
L
W
W
W
L
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
NZ
4-
5
SL
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
NZ
VS
SL
10
Matches Played
10
6
Matches Won
8
159
Average Score
141
208/5
Highest Score
183/7
Lowest Score
73/10
NZ
VS
SL
2
Matches Played
2
1
Matches Won
0
148
Average Score
95
200/3
Highest Score
164/8
96/3
Lowest Score
122/8
