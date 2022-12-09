Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Nigeria
Ghana
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.Samson Awiah
GHANA . BAT
227 Runs
6 Matches
2.James Vifah
GHANA . BAT
150 Runs
6 Matches
3.Sulaimon Runsewe
NIG . BAT
145 Runs
6 Matches
4.Ashmit Shreshta
NIG . WK
139 Runs
6 Matches
5.Obed Harvey
GHANA . ALL
135 Runs
5 Matches
1.Peter Aho
NIG . ALL
200.00
6 Matches
2.Isaac Okpe
NIG . ALL
176.92
6 Matches
3.Prosper Useni
NIG . BOWL
166.67
4 Matches
4.Daniel Anefie
GHANA . BOWL
162.07
6 Matches
5.Kofi Bagabena
GHANA . BOWL
161.11
6 Matches
1.Isaac Okpe
NIG . ALL
9 Wkts
6 Matches
2.Richmond Baaleri
GHANA . BOWL
9 Wkts
6 Matches
3.Peter Aho
NIG . ALL
8 Wkts
6 Matches
4.Sylvester Okpe
NIG . BOWL
8 Wkts
6 Matches
5.Ridwan Abdulkareem
NIG . BOWL
7 Wkts
6 Matches
1.Ridwan Abdulkareem
NIG . BOWL
3.07
6 Matches
2.Prosper Useni
NIG . BOWL
3.17
4 Matches
3.Isaac Okpe
NIG . ALL
3.22
6 Matches
4.Peter Aho
NIG . ALL
3.33
6 Matches
5.Sylvester Okpe
NIG . BOWL
4.45
6 Matches
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl