Player of the match:

Player of the match:

Pak I Care won by 9 wickets

Last wkt:

Last wkt:

Venue Details and Pitch Report

Venue Details and Pitch Report

Ratio in favor of : 0

No Result:

Last 5 Head To Head

Last 5 Head To Head

After Toss

Before Toss

Before Toss After Toss

BATSMAN R B 4s 6s SR Extras Total DID NOT BAT FALL OF WICKETS BOWLER OV M R W ECO EXT

No Data at the moment