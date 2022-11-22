×
Here are some matches that might interest you
3rd T20I
NZ
160/10 (19.4 ov)
IND
75/4 (9 ov)
Match tied (Teams score level on DLS method)
Schedule
New Zealand vs India live score
1st Match
BT
131/5 (10 ov)
NYS
*31/1 (2.3 ov)
LIVE
NYS need 101 runs in 45 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers live score
Qualifying Final
PIC
HIS
Starts 23 Nov, 09:00 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Pak I Care vs Hira CC Sabadell live score
Match 10
COL
*65/0 (5 ov)
SIL
LIVE
SIL won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Colatta Chocolates vs Sri Lions live score
28th Match
SIN
644/6d (165.1 ov)
BAL
*240/2 (64 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : BAL trail by 404 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Sindh vs Balochistan live score
Match 111
PNG
149/10 (47.5 ov)
USA
152/4 (30.3 ov)
USA won by 6 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Papua New Guinea vs United States of America live score
13th Match
SOA
240/10 & 246/3 (92 ov)
QUN
342/10 (115.1 ov)
Match drawn
Points Table
Schedule
South Australia vs Queensland live score
Match 112
PNG
236/10 (49.2 ov)
NAM
241/7 (48 ov)
Match completed
Points Table
Schedule
Papua New Guinea vs Namibia live score
"Dreams Do Come True" - Dinesh Karthik hints at retirement with emotional video post India's T20 World Cup exit
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
2 hr ago
"It was their choice to release me, that was not in my control" - Narayan Jagadeesan on CSK
Viransh Shah
1 hr ago
18-year-old Rehan Ahmed added to England Test squad for Pakistan tour
Gokul Nair
1 hr ago
Sri Lanka Cricket hands Chamika Karunaratne a 1-year suspension for breaching player clauses at T20 World Cup 2022
Gokul Nair
2 hr ago
NZ vs IND 2022: Mohammed Siraj ने आखिरकार खोला अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन का राज़
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
ICC ODI Rankings: New Zealand reclaim top spot after England's series loss to Australia
Aayushman Vishwanathan
2 hr ago