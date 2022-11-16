Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Pondicherry West XI
5/0 (0.4)
Current Run Rate: 7.5
PWXI won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
G Thamizhmani *
4
3
0
0
133
Arunraj R Shanmugam
1
1
0
0
100
P'SHIP
5 (4)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Mayank Pandey *
0.4
0
5
0
7.5
 
0.2 Mayank Pandey to G Thamizhmani, 1 run
0.1 Mayank Pandey to G Thamizhmani, 2 runs