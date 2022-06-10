×
2nd Test
NZ *406/5 (111 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day 2 Session 1, England won the toss and elected to bowl
Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs England live score
1st T20I
ZIM *72/4 (10.2 ov)
AFG
LIVE
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan live score
1st ODI
IRE-W *68/9 (26.5 ov)
SA-W
LIVE
Ireland Women won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Ireland Women vs South Africa Women live score
Play-Off
SES *61/5 (12.5 ov)
CES
LIVE
South East Stars won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
South East Stars vs Central Sparks live score
Match 5
AUT 133/7 (20 ov)
SWE *40/2 (7.1 ov)
LIVE
Sweden need 94 runs in 12.5 remaining overs
Schedule ic-right
Austria vs Sweden live score
BRONZE FINAL
UCC *0/0 ( ov)
PSC
LIVE
Prague Spartans CC won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
United CC vs Prague Spartans CC live score
1st T20I
LUX 133/7 (20 ov)
SUI 115/7 (20 ov)
Luxembourg won by 18 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Luxembourg vs Switzerland live score
2nd Semi-Final
PCC 114/5 (10 ov)
UCC 72/5 (10 ov)
Prague CC won by 42 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Prague CC vs United CC live score
