Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Puducherry won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

60/1 (15)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Shubham Rohilla  *
1
17
0
0
5

c Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi b Abin Mathew

Ravi Chauhan
26
42
4
0
61

Not out

Rahul Singh
32
32
3
1
100

Not out

Extras
1
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 1)
TOTAL

(15 Ov, RR: 4)

60/1
7
1
Did not bat
Parth Rakhade , Rajat Paliwal , Devender Lochab , Diwesh Pathania , Amit Pachhara , Sachidanand Pandey , Pulkit Narang , Arpit Guleria
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Abin Mathew
4
0
16
1
4
0
S Ashwath
5
2
17
0
3.4
0
Bharat Sharma
4
0
12
0
3
0
Sagar Udeshi
2
0
15
0
7.5
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Shubham Rohilla

c Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi b Abin Mathew

1-17
6.3
Playing XI
PUD vs SER
Ramachandran Ragupathy

Bat & Wk

Paras Dogra

Bat

Arun Karthik

Bat

Ankit Sharma

Bowl

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

Bat

Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi

All

Jay Pandey

Bat

Sagar Udeshi

Bowl

S Ashwath

Bowl

Abin Mathew

Bowl

Bharat Sharma

Bat

Shubham Rohilla

Bat

Ravi Chauhan

Bat

Sachidanand Pandey

Bowl

Amit Pachhara

Bat

Arpit Guleria

Bowl

Rajat Paliwal

Bat

Devender Lochab

Bat & Wk

Parth Rakhade

Bat

Rahul Singh

Bat

Diwesh Pathania

All

Pulkit Narang

All

Bench
Kothandapani Aravind

 

A Aravinddaraj

 

Parameeswaran Sivaraman

 

Rohan Suresh

 

Thivagar Gopal

 

Anshul Gupta

 

Devender Lohchab

 

Nitin Yadav

 

Rahul Khajan Singh

 

Parth Rekhade

 

Abhishek Tiwari

 

Services
60/1 (15)
Current Run Rate: 4
PUD won toss & fielded
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Shubham Rohilla *
1
17
0
0
5
Ravi Chauhan
26
42
4
0
61
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Bharat Sharma *
4
0
12
0
3
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.