Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bowl
All
Puducherry
Services
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Arun Karthik
PUD
. WK
139
Runs
2 Matches
2.Paras Dogra
PUD
. BAT
127
Runs
3.Shubham Rohilla
SER
. BAT
96
Runs
1 Match
4.Ravi Chauhan
87
Runs
5.Ramachandran Ragupathy
48
Runs
1.Bharat Sharma
175.00
2.Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi
PUD
. ALL
161.90
3.Vikneshwaran Marimuthu
133.33
4.Ankit Sharma
PUD
. BOWL
125.00
5.Shubham Rohilla
107.87
1.S Ashwath
3
Wkts
2.Ankit Sharma
3.Diwesh Pathania
SER
. ALL
4.Bharat Sharma
2
Wkts
5.Arpit Guleria
SER
. BOWL
1 Match
3.53
2.Bharat Sharma
4.20
3.Abin Mathew
4.30
4.40
5.Sagar Udeshi
4.53
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
60/1 (15)
c Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi b Abin Mathew
Not out
(15 Ov, RR: 4)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.