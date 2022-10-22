Be the first one to comment on this story
Qurum Thunders
Azaiba XI
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
QUT . BAT
167 Runs
6 Matches
QUT . BAT
137 Runs
7 Matches
AZA . BAT
114 Runs
7 Matches
QUT . BAT
104 Runs
7 Matches
AZA . ALL
91 Runs
7 Matches
AZA . BOWL
245.45
5 Matches
QUT . BAT
201.20
6 Matches
AZA . BAT
197.37
5 Matches
QUT . BOWL
166.67
6 Matches
AZA . ALL
162.50
7 Matches
AZA . BAT
9 Wkts
5 Matches
QUT . ALL
7 Wkts
7 Matches
QUT . BOWL
7 Wkts
7 Matches
QUT . BOWL
6 Wkts
7 Matches
AZA . BAT
6 Wkts
7 Matches
QUT . BOWL
5.50
1 Match
AZA . BAT
6.38
7 Matches
QUT . ALL
7.18
7 Matches
AZA . BAT
7.20
5 Matches
AZA . BOWL
8.15
7 Matches
W
L
W
W
W
W
L
W
L
W
W
L
W
W
W
W
L
W
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)