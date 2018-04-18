Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the
Cricket
IPL 2018
Commentary
RR vs KKR Match Result
- IPL 2018 Match 15
Rajasthan Royals
160/8 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders
163/3 (18.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 7 wickets
Current Run Rate
8.65
Required Run Rate
Recent
BATSMAN
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Dinesh Karthik
42
23
2
2
182.61
Nitish Rana
35
27
2
1
129.63
BOWLER
OV
M
R
W
ECO
Ben Laughlin
3.5
0
37
0
9.65
Ben Stokes
3
0
25
0
8.33
KKR cantered to a comfortable win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, so far the fortress of RR. The hosts never got going with their middle-order after Ajinkya Rahane set a good platform for them. Expectedly, a target of 161 for a line-up including the likes of Uthappa, Rana and Karthik was never going to be challenging. They wiped it off with more than an over to spare, and now sit pretty at the top of the table.
18.5 Laughlin to Karthik, SIX! Right in the slot, Karthik swings it away to cow corner, and it's all over!
18.4 Laughlin to Rana, 1 run, short of a length outside off, dragged to point
18.3 Laughlin to Karthik, 1 run, full ball swinging in, driven down to long on
18.2 Laughlin to Rana, 1 run, slower ball, chipped over the bowler's head for a single
18.2 Laughlin to Rana, WIDE, down leg.
18.1 Laughlin to Rana, 2 runs, gets the yorker right, but Rana can still squeeze it out to deep cover. That's the
50 partnership
Here's Laughlin
Over
18
KKR: 151/3(RR 8.39)
Bowler:
B Stokes
Sum..:
1 2 4 1 . 1
17.6 Stokes to Rana, 1 run, another cutter, Rana guides it to deep third man to keep strike
17.5 Stokes to Rana, no run, back of a length ball skids off the surface and goes past Rana slash
17.4 Stokes to Karthik, 1 run, waits in his crease, dabs the ball past the pitch and runs across, even as the keeper gathers
17.3 Stokes to Karthik, FOUR! Full-toss outside off, Karthik has no issues in carving it away to deep point
17.2 Stokes to Karthik, 2 runs, short of a length on the body, pulled to deep fine leg
17.1 Stokes to Rana, 1 run, short ball directed towards Rana, who keeps it away with a whip to deep square leg
Stokes is back into the attack
19 required from 18 balls
Over
17
KKR: 142/3(RR 8.35)
Bowler:
J Unadkat
Sum..:
1 1 6 1 6 1
16.6 Unadkat to Rana, 1 run, change of pace once again, slices it to deep point to keep strike
16.5 Unadkat to Rana, SIX! Full and straight, a lofted cover drive greets it - stays still and deposits the ball to deep cover. Great shot, great timing and great position!
16.4 Unadkat to Karthik, 1 run, slices the ball from outside off stump past point
16.3 Unadkat to Karthik, SIX! Easy offering for Karthik, gets a short ball and pulls it away to deep fine leg to further reduce the runs required by KKR
16.2 Unadkat to Rana, 1 run, full and straight, darting into the batsman, who drags it down to long on
16.1 Unadkat to Karthik, 1 run, chips the ball down to midwicket, confused a bit by the change in pace
Time Out.
KKR have 7 wickets in hand and require 35 to win off 24 balls. A settled Nitish Rana and a good-looking captain Dinesh Karthik are at the crease with Big Russell still to come. That should be relatively easy for KKR unless RR do something dramatic.
Over
16
KKR: 126/3(RR 7.88)
Bowler:
B Laughlin
Sum..:
2 . 1 . 1 1
15.6 Laughlin to Rana, 1 run, works it down to deep backward point to keep strike
15.5 Laughlin to Rana, 1 run, full and angling away, sliced to Stokes (he's everywhere in the field) at deep point for a single
15.4 Laughlin to Rana, no run, crunched off the bat, straight to short cover
15.3 Laughlin to Karthik, 1 run, length ball seams into the batsman, who defends it to mid-on for an easy single
LOAD MORE
MATCH DETAILS
Venue
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Start Time
Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
Series
IPL 2018
Match
Match 15
Toss
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
Umpires
Abhijit Deshmukh, Sundaram Ravi
Reserve Umpire
Krishnaraj Srinath
Match Refree
Manu Nayyar
Rajasthan Royals's PLAYING XI
Ajinkya Rahane,
D'Arcy Short,
Sanju Samson,
Ben Stokes,
Jos Buttler,
Rahul Tripathi,
Krishnappa Gowtham,
Shreyas Gopal,
Dhawal Kulkarni,
Jaydev Unadkat,
Ben Laughlin
Kolkata Knight Riders's PLAYING XI
Chris Lynn,
Sunil Narine,
Robin Uthappa,
Nitish Rana,
Dinesh Karthik,
Andre Russell,
Shubman Gill,
Tom Curran,
Piyush Chawla,
Shivam Mavi,
Kuldeep Yadav
