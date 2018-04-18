Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    RR vs KKR Match Result 

    - IPL 2018 Match 15
    Rajasthan Royals 160/8 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders 163/3 (18.5 ov)
    LIVE CHAT online
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 7 wickets
    Current Run Rate 8.65
    Commentary Scorecard News Schedule Stats Table
    BATSMAN
    R
    B
    4s
    6s
    SR
    Dinesh Karthik
    42
    23
    2
    2
    182.61
    Nitish Rana
    35
    27
    2
    1
    129.63
    BOWLER
    OV
    M
    R
    W
    ECO
    Ben Laughlin
    3.5
    0
    37
    0
    9.65
    Ben Stokes
    3
    0
    25
    0
    8.33
    KKR cantered to a comfortable win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, so far the fortress of RR. The hosts never got going with their middle-order after Ajinkya Rahane set a good platform for them. Expectedly, a target of 161 for a line-up including the likes of Uthappa, Rana and Karthik was never going to be challenging. They wiped it off with more than an over to spare, and now sit pretty at the top of the table.
    18.5 Laughlin to Karthik, SIX! Right in the slot, Karthik swings it away to cow corner, and it's all over!
    18.4 Laughlin to Rana, 1 run, short of a length outside off, dragged to point
    18.3 Laughlin to Karthik, 1 run, full ball swinging in, driven down to long on
    18.2 Laughlin to Rana, 1 run, slower ball, chipped over the bowler's head for a single
    18.2 Laughlin to Rana, WIDE, down leg.
    18.1 Laughlin to Rana, 2 runs, gets the yorker right, but Rana can still squeeze it out to deep cover. That's the 50 partnership
    Here's Laughlin
    Over 18 KKR: 151/3(RR 8.39) Bowler: B Stokes Sum..: 1 2 4 1 . 1
    17.6 Stokes to Rana, 1 run, another cutter, Rana guides it to deep third man to keep strike
    17.5 Stokes to Rana, no run, back of a length ball skids off the surface and goes past Rana slash
    17.4 Stokes to Karthik, 1 run, waits in his crease, dabs the ball past the pitch and runs across, even as the keeper gathers
    17.3 Stokes to Karthik, FOUR! Full-toss outside off, Karthik has no issues in carving it away to deep point
    17.2 Stokes to Karthik, 2 runs, short of a length on the body, pulled to deep fine leg
    17.1 Stokes to Rana, 1 run, short ball directed towards Rana, who keeps it away with a whip to deep square leg
    Stokes is back into the attack
    19 required from 18 balls
    Over 17 KKR: 142/3(RR 8.35) Bowler: J Unadkat Sum..: 1 1 6 1 6 1
    16.6 Unadkat to Rana, 1 run, change of pace once again, slices it to deep point to keep strike
    16.5 Unadkat to Rana, SIX! Full and straight, a lofted cover drive greets it - stays still and deposits the ball to deep cover. Great shot, great timing and great position!
    16.4 Unadkat to Karthik, 1 run, slices the ball from outside off stump past point
    16.3 Unadkat to Karthik, SIX! Easy offering for Karthik, gets a short ball and pulls it away to deep fine leg to further reduce the runs required by KKR
    16.2 Unadkat to Rana, 1 run, full and straight, darting into the batsman, who drags it down to long on
    16.1 Unadkat to Karthik, 1 run, chips the ball down to midwicket, confused a bit by the change in pace
    Time Out. KKR have 7 wickets in hand and require 35 to win off 24 balls. A settled Nitish Rana and a good-looking captain Dinesh Karthik are at the crease with Big Russell still to come. That should be relatively easy for KKR unless RR do something dramatic.

    Over 16 KKR: 126/3(RR 7.88) Bowler: B Laughlin Sum..: 2 . 1 . 1 1
    15.6 Laughlin to Rana, 1 run, works it down to deep backward point to keep strike
    15.5 Laughlin to Rana, 1 run, full and angling away, sliced to Stokes (he's everywhere in the field) at deep point for a single
    15.4 Laughlin to Rana, no run, crunched off the bat, straight to short cover
    15.3 Laughlin to Karthik, 1 run, length ball seams into the batsman, who defends it to mid-on for an easy single
    LOAD MORE
    MATCH DETAILS
    Venue
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    Start Time
    Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
    Series
    IPL 2018
    Match
    Match 15
    Toss
    Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
    Umpires
    Abhijit Deshmukh, Sundaram Ravi
    Reserve Umpire
    Krishnaraj Srinath
    Match Refree
    Manu Nayyar
    Rajasthan Royals's PLAYING XI
    Ajinkya Rahane,
    D'Arcy Short,
    Sanju Samson,
    Ben Stokes,
    Jos Buttler,
    Rahul Tripathi,
    Krishnappa Gowtham,
    Shreyas Gopal,
    Dhawal Kulkarni,
    Jaydev Unadkat,
    Ben Laughlin
    Kolkata Knight Riders's PLAYING XI
    Chris Lynn,
    Sunil Narine,
    Robin Uthappa,
    Nitish Rana,
    Dinesh Karthik,
    Andre Russell,
    Shubman Gill,
    Tom Curran,
    Piyush Chawla,
    Shivam Mavi,
    Kuldeep Yadav