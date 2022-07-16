Create
Qualifier 2
TA 91/7 (10 ov)
BCC *49/2 (4.5 ov)
LIVE
BCC need 43 runs in 31 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Trentino Aquila vs Bologna Cricket Club live score
1st Test
SL 222/10 (66.1 ov)
PAK *24/2 (18 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 PAK trail by 198 runs.
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score
3rd ODI
WI
BAN
Starts 16 Jul, 07:00 PM
Schedule
West Indies vs Bangladesh live score
1st Semi-Final
YOR 204/7 (20 ov)
LAN *182/3 (16.2 ov)
LIVE
LAN need 23 runs in 22 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Yorkshire vs Lancashire live score
3rd ODI
ENG
IND
Starts 17 Jul, 03:30 PM
Schedule
England vs India preview
20th Match
ITT 157/7 (20 ov)
LKK 158/1 (15.2 ov)
LIVE
LKK won by 9 wickets
Points Table Schedule
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Lyca Kovai Kings live score
2nd ODI
ENG-W 337/5 (50 ov)
SA-W 223/10 (41 ov)
ENG-W won by 114 runs.
Schedule
England Women vs South Africa Women live score
Qualifier 2
RYLS
BZW
LIVE
Match Live
Points Table Schedule
Rayalaseema Kings vs Bezawada Tigers live score
"People can only dream about what you've done" - Kevin Pietersen sends a message to Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 3rd ODI
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
"India is like a brother country & they are helping us a lot" - Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne amid ongoing crisis
Ankush Das 45 min ago
“It’s a Test match, not a T20 game” - Kamran Akmal questions Pakistan's team selection for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka 
Renin Wilben Albert 5 hr ago
Old Trafford, Manchester, pitch history and records ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 3rd ODI
Vinay Chhabria 3 hr ago
Second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan shifted from Colombo to Galle amid political crisis
Renin Wilben Albert 3 hr ago
KSCA announces Maharaja Trophy T20 in August; Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal among top stars to feature
Renin Wilben Albert 3 hr ago