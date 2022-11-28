0.6 Pratik Gangurde to Kamlesh Saiyam, 1 run

Be the first one to comment on this story
Royal Star Club
Sri Ram Club
1.Kamlesh Saiyam
SRC . ALL
32 Runs
2 Matches
2.Akshay Kumar
SRC . BAT
31 Runs
2 Matches
3.Shubham Yadav
RSC . BAT
18 Runs
1 Match
4.Rahul Rokade
RSC . BAT
14 Runs
1 Match
5.Shavez Ansari
RSC . ALL
7 Runs
1 Match
1.Kamlesh Saiyam
SRC . ALL
110.34
2 Matches
2.Akshay Kumar
SRC . BAT
106.90
2 Matches
3.Shubham Yadav
RSC . BAT
100.00
1 Match
4.Shavez Ansari
RSC . ALL
77.78
1 Match
5.Rahul Rokade
RSC . BAT
66.67
1 Match
1.Rahul Sharma
RSC . BOWL
5 Wkts
1 Match
2.Ashish Yadav
RSC . BOWL
2 Wkts
1 Match
3.Shavez Ansari
RSC . ALL
2 Wkts
1 Match
4.Akash Barde
RSC . BOWL
1 Wkt
1 Match
5.Akshay Kumar
SRC . BAT
1 Wkt
2 Matches
1.Ashish Yadav
RSC . BOWL
2.33
1 Match
2.Shavez Ansari
RSC . ALL
2.67
1 Match
3.Rahul Sharma
RSC . BOWL
3.91
1 Match
4.Akash Barde
RSC . BOWL
4.67
1 Match
5.Mukesh Parte
SRC . BOWL
8.00
1 Match
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
42/1 (5)
Not out
c Rahul Sharma b Pratik Gangurde
Not out
(5 Ov, RR: 8.4)
c Rahul Sharma b Pratik Gangurde
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.