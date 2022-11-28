Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Sri Ram Club
42/1 (5)
Current Run Rate: 8.4
SRC won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Sulabh Haladkar *
24
15
2
1
160
Rahul Patel
13
10
2
0
130
P'SHIP
27 (17)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Rahul Sharma *
1
0
10
0
10
 
0.6 Pratik Gangurde to Kamlesh Saiyam, 1 run
0.5 Pratik Gangurde to Sulabh Haladkar, 1 run
0.4 Pratik Gangurde to Kamlesh Saiyam, 1 run
0.3 Pratik Gangurde to Sulabh Haladkar, 1 run
0.2 Pratik Gangurde to Sulabh Haladkar, 2 runs
0.1 Pratik Gangurde to Sulabh Haladkar, Four