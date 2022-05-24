×
Sari Sari Sunrisers won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

95/3 (10)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Jerlani Robinson
39
22
6
2
177

c Nickson Athanaze b Romaine Paris

Lluvio Charles
13
12
1
0
108

c & b Sebastien Brumant

Odiamar Honore
18
16
1
0
112

Not out

Junior Jervier
13
7
1
1
185

c Mikael Delsol b Anil Fontaine

Elton Mark
2
3
0
0
66

Not out

Extras
10
(b 0, lb 2, nb 0, w 8)
TOTAL

(10 Ov, RR: 9.5)

95/3
9
3
Did not bat
Sarwan Lockhart , AJaniam Tavernier , Shaheim Ceasar , Malakai Xavier , Vivan Titre , Johan Matthew
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Sebastien Brumant
2
0
15
1
7.5
1
Nickson Athanaze
2
0
21
0
10.5
0
Romaine Paris
2
0
18
1
9
1
Anil Fontaine
2
0
21
1
10.5
1
Kyron Phillip
1
0
13
0
13
1
Cheston Dangleben
1
0
5
0
5
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Jerlani Robinson

c Nickson Athanaze b Romaine Paris

1-50
4.5
Lluvio Charles

c & b Sebastien Brumant

2-60
6.2
Junior Jervier

c Mikael Delsol b Anil Fontaine

3-74
7.4
Titou Gorge Splashers
95/3 (10)
Sari Sari Sunrisers
93/5 (10)
Titou Gorge Splashers won by 2 runs.
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.

