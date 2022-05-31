×
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 81
CWC League-2 One-Day 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
31 May, 03:30 PM IST
Venue
,
Poll: Which team will win?

Scotland

United Arab Emirates

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Vriitya Aravind
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Kyle Coetzer captain icon
Player Image George Munsey
Player Image CP Rizwan
Player Image Waseem Muhammad
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Safyaan Sharif
Player Image Hamza Tahir
Player Image Zahoor Khan
Player Image Ahmed Raza
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Richie Berrington
Player Image Rohan Mustafa
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Kyle Coetzer captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Waseem Muhammad
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Vriitya Aravind
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Kyle Coetzer
Player Image Calum MacLeod
Player Image CP Rizwan
Player Image Waseem Muhammad captain icon
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Chris Sole
Player Image Hamza Tahir
Player Image Ahmed Raza
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Richie Berrington
Player Image Rohan Mustafa
Player Image Kashif Daud
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Waseem Muhammad captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Calum MacLeod
Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Scotland
United Arab Emirates
Match starts in
Starts 31 May 2022, 03:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

