Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Barbados T10 match between Settlers and Guardians

Stadium
Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados, Cave Hill
Playing XI
To be announced
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats will be updated (After Toss)
3.Alcindo Holder
GUA
. BAT
4.Shaqkere Parris
GUA
. BAT
5.Kadeem Alleyne
SET
. ALL
1.Romario Leon
GUA
. BOWL
2.Kadeem Alleyne
SET
. ALL
4.Shaqkere Parris
GUA
. BAT
5.Kevin Wickham
SET
. BAT
2.Romario Leon
GUA
. BOWL
3.Kadeem Alleyne
SET
. ALL
4.Jair McAllister
GUA
. BOWL
5.Javed Leacock
GUA
. BOWL
1.Jair McAllister
GUA
. BOWL
2.Shakkae Marshall
SET
. BOWL
3.Michail Powell
GUA
. BOWL
4.Ryshon Williams
GUA
. ALL
5.Camarie Boyce
SET
. BOWL
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)