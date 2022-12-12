Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Settlers
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
SET won the toss and elected to bat
 
Here come the players, full of energy and up for it. The fielders take their position, and now we see the openers take their positions. 
Toss: Settlers win the toss and elected to bat
Playing XI:

Settlers: Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Athelbart Brathwaite, Shakkae Marshall, Zidane Clarke, Alston Bobb, Camarie Boyce, Gavin Moriah, Kevin Stoute, Kevin Wickham, Tauron Gibson(wk)

Pelicans: Ravendra Persaud, Akeem Jordan(c), Damario Goodman, Jamar Ifil, Joshua Drakes, Shian Brathwaite(wk), Jaden Edmund, Odian McCatty, Antonio Morris, Tremaine Dowrich, Aaron Daley
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Barbados T10 match between Settlers and Pelicans at Three Ws Oval in Barbados

Both teams have won two matches each and a win in this clash would take them to the second spot in the point table as they have a better run rate than the Warriors.

In the previous match between these two teams, Stoute and Allene went berserk in batting and smashed the bowlers to all around the park. Ravendra Persaud, in particular, conceded 26 runs off his over, so it won't be a big surprise if the Settlers bat comes up with the same approach again.  Meanwhile, Pelicans have enough firepower to get revenge but their bowling has to come good if they want to taste success