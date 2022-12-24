0.2 Irfan Khattak to Zawar Farid, no run

Be the first one to comment on this story
Emirates Blues
1.Vritiya Aravind
EMB . WK
393 Runs
8 Matches
2.Usman Khan
SHA . BAT
263 Runs
6 Matches
EMB . BAT
208 Runs
8 Matches
4.Mohammad Nadeem
SHA . ALL
205 Runs
8 Matches
5.Khalid Shah
SHA . WK
162 Runs
8 Matches
EMB . BOWL
170.97
6 Matches
2.Karnal Zahid
SHA . BOWL
162.50
7 Matches
3.Mohammad Nadeem
SHA . ALL
145.39
8 Matches
EMB . BAT
142.47
8 Matches
SHA . BOWL
140.00
5 Matches
1.Karnal Zahid
SHA . BOWL
13 Wkts
7 Matches
2.Mohammad Nadeem
SHA . ALL
11 Wkts
8 Matches
3.Irfan Khattak
SHA . BOWL
8 Wkts
4 Matches
SHA . ALL
8 Wkts
8 Matches
EMB . BOWL
8 Wkts
6 Matches
SHA . BOWL
6.17
3 Matches
SHA . ALL
6.44
8 Matches
EMB . BAT
6.63
5 Matches
EMB . BOWL
6.64
6 Matches
5.Mohammad Nadeem
SHA . ALL
6.86
8 Matches
9/0 (0.2)
Not out
Not out
(0.2 Ov, RR: 18)
