Create
Notifications
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Michigan Cricket Stars
3/0 (0.2)
Current Run Rate: 9
SLA won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Nauman Anwar *
2
1
0
0
200
Ryan Scott-I
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
3 (2)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Justin Dill *
0.1
0
2
0
12
 
0.2 JG Dill to Nauman Anwar, 1 run
0.1 JG Dill to Nauman Anwar, 2 runs