Match 6
QUN-W 77/6 (10 ov)
PRI-W *28/1 (4.3 ov)
LIVE
Princess Women need 50 runs in 33 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Queens Women vs Princess Women live score
2nd Test
NZ *318/4 (87 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day Break : England won the toss and elected to bowl
Schedule
New Zealand vs England live score
1st Semi-Final
PSC *57/5 (8.3 ov)
BCC
LIVE
Bohemian CC won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table Schedule
Prague Spartans CC vs Bohemian CC live score
2nd ODI
PAK 275/8 (50 ov)
WI 155/10 (32.2 ov)
Pakistan won by 120 runs.
Schedule
Pakistan vs West Indies live score
2nd T20I
India
South Africa
Starts 12 Jun, 07:00 PM
Schedule
India vs South Africa preview
1st T20I
Zimbabwe
Afghanistan
Starts 11 Jun, 04:30 PM
Schedule
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan preview
Match 8
LLG 149/8 (18 ov)
MUR 137/6 (16 ov)
MUR tied with LLG (D/L method)
Points Table Schedule
Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds live score
1st quarter final
BENG 773/7d & 318/7 (85.1 ov)
JHR 298/10 (96 ov)
Match drawn
Points Table Schedule
Bengal vs Jharkhand live score
"Now that you have played Dinesh Karthik, you will play him" - Gautam Gambhir on whether Team India should make any changes for 2nd T20I vs SA
Kartik Iyer 1 hr ago
"South Africa series is a good opportunity for me to express myself" - Hardik Pandya on his preparations for T20 World Cup 2022
Aditya Suketu Desai 51 min ago
"It's just a generational thing" - Rohan Gavaskar on Rohit, Kohli and Rahul needing to follow the batting template Team India had in the 1st T20I
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
Switzerland tour of Luxembourg, 1st and 2nd T20I, Luxembourg vs Switzerland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast
Sports4All Cricket 2 hr ago
'2011 WC Semi-Final Loss To India Sill Haunts Me' Ft. Shoaib Akhtar | Sachin Tendulkar| Virender Sehwag
Sports Daily 1 hr ago
"Sometimes I will actually want to see him with the new ball" - Sunil Gavaskar says Hardik Pandya is going to be the game-changer for India
Kartik Iyer 3 hr ago